Quick And Easy Roasted Aubergine And Broccoli Lentil Curry

Amy Lanza’s roasted aubergine and broccoli lentil curry from Feel Good Kitchen is a great option for a quick, nutritious meal. The curry features roasted aubergine and broccoli, both coated in a miso dressing that makes the aubergine tender and flavorful. These vegetables are packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, adding great nutritional value to the dish.

The curry itself is creamy, thanks to coconut milk, and full of warming spices like garam masala, turmeric, and smoked paprika. The spices give the dish a rich, savory flavor, while the addition of baby spinach adds a fresh, green element. The lentils provide plant-based protein, making the dish filling and hearty.

This curry is quick to make, taking about 20 minutes to cook, and it’s perfect for serving with brown rice, flatbreads, and a dollop of coconut yogurt. You can also top it with fresh cilantro and roasted peanuts for extra texture and flavor. It’s a well-balanced meal that’s not only delicious but also supports gut health thanks to the miso and coconut yogurt.

Read more: This Creamy, Cheesy Lasagna Verde Is 100% Vegan

Roasted aubergine and broccoli lentil curry

This curry is full of brain-boosting ingredients like spinach and broccoli. These ingredients are full of fiber, as well as vitamins B, C, and K. No ratings yet Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the roasted aubergine and broccoli 1 tbsp white or brown rice miso paste

1 tbsp tamari soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp chili flakes

1 aubergine/eggplant cubed

1 head of broccoli cut into florets

Salt and pepper to taste For the curry 1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion finely chopped

4 garlic cloves crushed

A thumb-size piece of root ginger peeled and grated

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp hot smoked paprika

1x400g can brown or green lentils drained and rinsed (240g drained weight)

1x400ml can full-fat coconut milk

1x400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée/paste

1 tbsp white or brown rice miso paste

60 g baby spinach chopped

Juice of 1 lime To serve 4 portions brown rice cooked (and drained)

4 tbsp thick coconut yogurt

4 flatbreads of your choice

1 lime cut into wedges

2 sprigs of fresh coriander/ cilantro leaves only

2 tbsp chopped roasted unsalted peanuts Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6 and line a large baking sheet with baking parchment.

For the roast veg, in a large mixing bowl, whisk together the miso paste, tamari, maple syrup, olive oil and chilli flakes with some salt and pepper. Add in the aubergine and broccoli and toss well.

Pick out the aubergine pieces, place on the lined baking sheet and bake in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, stir, then add the broccoli and bake for another 10 minutes until the aubergine is tender and sticky and the broccoli is starting to char.

Meanwhile, make the curry. Heat a large non-stick frying pan with the olive oil, and once hot, add the onion, garlic and ginger. Fry off over a high heat for 5 minutes to soften the onion, before adding in the ground spices with some salt and pepper. Fry for 1 minute, until smelling fragrant.

Now pour in the drained lentils, the coconut milk, chopped tomatoes, tomato purée and miso paste and stir well. Place a lid on the pan and cook over a medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once the sauce has simmered, add the spinach and lime juice and allow the leaves to wilt for 2–3 minutes.

Once the vegetables are roasted, stir half into the curry.

To plate up, add the cooked rice to four bowls and top with the curry. Swirl on the coconut yogurt and top with the remaining roasted vegetables. Serve with the flatbreads, lime wedges, coriander leaves and chopped peanuts.

Enjoy straight away, or allow the curry and vegetables to cool, then refrigerate in a sealed container all together for 2–3 days, or freeze for 1 month. Defrost (if frozen) and warm back up in a saucepan to eat.

Recipes republished with permission from Feel Good Kitchen, by Amy Lanza (Nourish Books). Publication date: March 2025. £22.00 Hardback. Photography and text copyright © Amy Lanza 2025. Available to order now.

Read more: Vegan Cacio e Pepe-Style Butter Beans

