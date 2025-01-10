Creamy Spinach And Crispy Tofu Curry

This vegan creamy spinach curry with crispy tofu is a nutrient-rich dish that’s full of wholesome plant-based ingredients.

The curry, which comes from Sasha Gill’s cookbook East Meets Vegan, is a plant-based take on palak paneer, which usually features dairy. This vegan version uses spinach, plant milk, ginger, and chili, creating a flavorful base. The tofu, prepared with ground cumin, nutritional yeast, and a small amount of vegetable oil, offers a crispy texture when fried. This recipe provides a balance of protein and greens, and is a great dish to make in Veganuary. The dish pairs well with grains or flatbreads, and it makes for a tasty and nutritious evening meal.

Creamy spinach and tofu curry

This is a plant-based version of palak paneer. Tofu is a wonderful substitute for mild and milky paneer cheese–you won’t miss the cheese! If you are using frozen spinach for this, thaw it in the microwave for 3–5minutes or let it defrost at room temperature, then place in a sieve and use your hands to squeeze out as much of the water as you can before measuring. No ratings yet Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 400 g extra-firm tofu, pressed(see note below)and cut into cubes

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp vegetable oil

Vegan yogurt, shredded ginger and lime wedges, to garnish Spinach curry 250 g firmly packed spinach leaves, or 200g thawed frozen spinach

125 ml vegetable stock

250 ml plant milk

1 small white onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red chili, seeded and sliced

1 large tomato, diced

½ tsp white sugar

1 tsp garam masala

2½ tbsp nutritional yeast Instructions Toss the tofu cubes in a bowl with the cumin, nutritional yeast and a good pinch of salt. Put the oil in a medium nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the tofu until crisp and golden on all sides,5–7 minutes (2–3 minutes on each side).

Put all the spinach curry ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a large saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Add the tofu, turn the heat down to low and simmer until the curry has thickened, about 15 minutes.

Serve warm, garnished with a drizzle of vegan yogurt, shredded ginger and lime wedges. Note—Pressing tofu Wrap your block of tofu in a clean, lint-free kitchen towel and place a chopping board on top of it. Weighthe boarddown with something heavy, like a big can of beans, to apply pressure to it. Leave for at least 30minutes, to press out as much liquid as possible.

Recipe from East Meets Vegan: The Best of Asian Home Cooking, Plant-Based and Delicious © Sasha Gill, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. experimentpublishing.com.

