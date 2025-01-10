Creamy Spinach And Crispy Tofu Curry

This vegan creamy spinach curry with crispy tofu is a nutrient-rich dish that’s full of wholesome plant-based ingredients.
The curry, which comes from Sasha Gill’s cookbook East Meets Vegan, is a plant-based take on palak paneer, which usually features dairy. This vegan version uses spinach, plant milk, ginger, and chili, creating a flavorful base. The tofu, prepared with ground cumin, nutritional yeast, and a small amount of vegetable oil, offers a crispy texture when fried. This recipe provides a balance of protein and greens, and is a great dish to make in Veganuary. The dish pairs well with grains or flatbreads, and it makes for a tasty and nutritious evening meal.
Creamy spinach and tofu curry
Ingredients
- 400 g extra-firm tofu, pressed(see note below)and cut into cubes
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp nutritional yeast
- 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp vegetable oil
- Vegan yogurt, shredded ginger and lime wedges, to garnish
Spinach curry
- 250 g firmly packed spinach leaves, or 200g thawed frozen spinach
- 125 ml vegetable stock
- 250 ml plant milk
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 red chili, seeded and sliced
- 1 large tomato, diced
- ½ tsp white sugar
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2½ tbsp nutritional yeast
Instructions
- Toss the tofu cubes in a bowl with the cumin, nutritional yeast and a good pinch of salt. Put the oil in a medium nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the tofu until crisp and golden on all sides,5–7 minutes (2–3 minutes on each side).
- Put all the spinach curry ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a large saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Add the tofu, turn the heat down to low and simmer until the curry has thickened, about 15 minutes.
- Serve warm, garnished with a drizzle of vegan yogurt, shredded ginger and lime wedges.
Recipe from East Meets Vegan: The Best of Asian Home Cooking, Plant-Based and Delicious © Sasha Gill, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. experimentpublishing.com.