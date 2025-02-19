Try This Pālak Tofu For Dinner Tonight

Pālak tofu is a plant-based take on the classic Indian dish pālak paneer. Instead of dairy-based paneer, this version uses turmeric-spiced tofu, making it a high-protein, vegan-friendly meal. The dish features a smooth spinach gravy flavored with garlic, ginger, and warm spices like cumin and coriander. This combination creates a rich yet light dish that pairs well with rice, rotli, or paratha.

Spinach is packed with vitamins A and C, iron, and fiber, making it a nutritious base for this dish. The tofu adds plant protein while absorbing the flavors of the spices. For those who prefer a creamier texture, a cashew cream variation can be added.

This recipe comes from Dr. Sheil Shukla’s cookbook Plant-Based India, which brings plant-forward versions of traditional Indian meals. Whether for a weeknight dinner or a special meal, pālak tofu is a flavorful, nourishing dish that highlights the depth of Indian cooking in a vegan-friendly way.

Pālak tofu

Gravy 2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

1 yellow onion diced (about 2 cups/300 g)

½ teaspoon salt plus more to taste

8 garlic cloves minced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 green chili minced, plus more to taste

3 cups packed roughly chopped spinach (about 5 ounces/140 g) Turmeric tofu 1 tablespoon olive oil

One 14-ounce (400 g) block extra firm tofu drained and pressed for 30 to 60 minutes and cut into ¾-inch (2 cm) cubes

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masālā

Juice of ½ lime about 2 teaspoons, or to taste Instructions Heat the oil in a wide pan or braising pan over medium heat. Add the coriander, cumin, and fennel seeds and heat until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the onion and salt, and stir occasionally until softened and starting to brown, 10 minutes. Adjust the heat between medium-low and medium to prevent the onions from browning too quickly.

Add the garlic, ginger, and green chili, and stir until very fragrant, 2 minutes. Add 1 cup (240 ml) water, increase the heat to medium high, and bring to a simmer.

Add the spinach, stir, cover, and continue to cook until it has just started to wilt, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, transfer to a bowl or blender, and stir in 4 to 6 ice cubes to cool quickly.

Blend until smooth. This gravy can be chunkier or smoother according to your own preference. Set aside.

To prepare the tofu, heat the oil in a large, wide nonstick pan over medium heat. Add the tofu and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally until the tofu is lightly browned on most sides, about 10 minutes. Stir in the turmeric until the tofu pieces are evenly coated.

Pour the spinach gravy into the pan. Bring to a brief simmer over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes, then remove from the heat. Stir in the garam masālā and lime juice and adjust the salt to taste. Variation: For a creamier version, soak ⅓ cup (50 g) cashews in hot water for 30 minutes, drain, then blend with ⅓ cup (80 ml) water until smooth. Add to the gravy in step 7 before simmering.

Recipe from Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition © Dr. Sheil Shukla, 2022. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com

