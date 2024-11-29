10 High Protein Vegan Curry Recipes

These high-protein vegan curry recipes are perfect for cold weather, offering warmth, comfort, and plant-based protein in every bite. These curries are versatile and packed with flavor, featuring hearty ingredients like lentils, chickpeas, tofu, and tempeh.

Curries are easy to customize with fresh vegetables, bold spices, and creamy coconut milk. They’re also great for meal prep, reheating beautifully for lunch or dinner. Whether you crave the richness of malai kofta or the zestiness of sunshine tempeh curry, these high protein vegan curry recipes are comforting, flavorful, and nourishing for any cold season meal plan.

Balinese summer curry

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This curry is fragrant, zingy, and full of plant protein

Try a Balinese summer curry when you fancy a spicy kick and some zesty freshness. This Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club dish doesn’t take too long to make and contains plenty of plant protein, thanks to the chickpeas and the vegan chicken pieces. Flavors of cashew, mango, lemongrass, chili, and lime make getting your protein effortless.

Find the recipe here.

Thai green curry chickpea stew

Natalie Naturally Chickpeas add valuable protein and make this a filling dish

Natalie Naturally‘s spiced chickpea stew with Thai green curry elements is warming and perfect for those who love Thai flavors but have little time to make the original dish. The plant protein in this recipe comes from chickpeas and spinach. The recipe includes coconut yogurt, herbs, and extra chili for a rich and spicy meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan butter chickpea curry

Romy London This vegan butter chickpea curry is packed with protein

Many people love the taste of authentic butter chicken curry, and a vegan version is just what you need to make the classic dish cruelty-free. Romy London‘s vegan butter chickpea curry is a delicious plant-based version of the classic that uses chickpeas, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, and typical butter curry flavors to make the dish filling and satisfying.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin and red lentil curry

Natlicious Food This curry recipe is a great way to use up leftover pumpkin

Next on this list is Natlicious Food‘s pumpkin and red lentil curry. Fitting for fall and the cold weather months, this pumpkin curry is high in protein thanks to the use of plant-based mince and red lentils. The dish is simple, using ingredients you may already have at home. This curry is excellent with extra chili, basmati rice, and some cooling vegan yogurt to top it off.

Find the recipe here.

Sunshine tempeh curry

BOSH! Try this simple yet fragrant plant-based curry made with vegan-friendly tempeh

Full of plant protein, this sunshine tempeh curry by BOSH! is bursting with flavor. To make this dish, you begin by frying tempeh and using coconut milk, turmeric, garlic, and cumin to coat the protein-rich pieces. Meanwhile, you’ll prep the curry paste in a food processor. Then, you’ll finish off by adding carrots and tender stem broccoli to the mix and bringing the elements together to make this bright dish.

Find the recipe here.

Split mung bean curry

Nuts & Twigs This plant-based curry is packed full of protein

Try this tasty, high-protein mung bean vegan curry for something healthy and comforting. The curry contains sweet potato, zucchini, mung beans, spinach, and coconut milk, among the various seasonings used in this dish. With traditional curry flavors, this dish pairs well with rice, flatbreads, or even more veggies of your choice. This Nuts & Twigs recipe is straightforward and easy to make.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute vegan malai kofta

Crow Moon Kitchen Add this creamy, vegan malai kofta to your weeknight meal rotation

Next up is this take on a malai kofta, which excludes the dumplings from the traditional recipe for a quicker curry. Crow Moon Kitchen has put together this 30-minute recipe that includes the rich flavors of a traditional tomato gravy. This curry has plant protein in the form of tofu to make it more filling. Additionally, peas, potatoes, and carrots add to this hearty dish.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut and peanut butter curry

Amber Asakura This vegan curry is sure to impress

Clean Food Dirty Girl’s coconut and peanut curry contains healthy ingredients. From zucchini and sweet potato to kale and chickpeas, this dish has many textures and layers. The spice mix is extensive, using curry powder, cumin, cinnamon, smoked paprika, coriander, turmeric, and cayenne. Finally, coconut milk and peanut butter make the curry creamy, and when served with brown rice, it is filling.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy red lentil dahl

BOSH! Try this aromatic and spicy Sri Lankan red lentil dahl that’s made with creamy coconut milk and plenty of spices

For an effortless recipe that you can make in 30 minutes, try this spicy red lentil dahl, which is sure to warm you this winter. The dahl contains red lentils as a source of plant protein and includes turmeric, cayenne, and cinnamon as key flavors. This BOSH! dish uses coconut milk to make the curry creamy and is best served with lemon, crispy onion, coriander leaves, chapati, and green chili.

Find the recipe here.

Butter tofu curry

Olive Wood Vegan This taken on the classic Indian curry uses tofu instead of chicken

The last recipe on this list is from Olive Wood Vegan. It is a twist on butter chicken curry, using tofu rather than chicken. The dish contains spices like garam masala, chili flakes, curry leaves, ginger, and garlic. The firm tofu gives the dish a plant protein kick, and vegan butter and coconut cream make it rich and flavorful.

Find the recipe here.

