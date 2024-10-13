Crow Moon Kitchen’s take on malai kofta offers a vegan twist on the traditional Indian dish. Traditionally, malai kofta consists of fried dumplings made from paneer or vegetables, served in a rich, creamy sauce. However, this version replaces the traditional paneer-filled koftas with a faster, plant-based alternative using potatoes, carrots, and peas. The creamy “malai” sauce contains coconut cream instead of dairy, making it entirely vegan.

This recipe simplifies the process while still delivering the comforting flavors of the original. In just 30 minutes, you can create a flavorful dish that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture. The vegetables, potato, carrot, and sweet peas, are cooked in a rich tomato-based sauce, flavored with aromatic spices like cumin, turmeric, and green chilies.

This not only makes the recipe quicker but also keeps it accessible for home cooks looking for a weeknight-friendly version of malai kofta. By removing the time-consuming frying step and opting for coconut cream, this malai kofta becomes a healthy, dairy-free option. The dish includes tofu as a protein, and the dish is great with rice or with naan, making it a perfect meal for plant-based eaters.

30-minute malai kofta

This vegan take on the malai kofta excludes the dumplings for a quicker curry with the same flavorful, tomato sauce. Enjoy this curry with your favorite rice or vegan naan. No ratings yet Ingredients For the kofta 2 russet potatoes cubed into small pieces

2 large carrots cut into small cubes

15 oz canned sweet peas For the gravy 2 tbsp oil

Generous pinch asafetida/hing can sub for onion powder

1 tsp cumin seed jeera

28 oz crushed tomatoes

4 oz diced green chilies

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp minced ginger not dried, ground

3 cloves minced garlic

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

¼-½ tsp ground cayenne powder

¼ cup full fat coconut cream

½ tsp salt adjust to taste

¼ tsp garam masala

¼ cup minced cilantro

16 oz firm tofu Instructions For the kofta In a sauté pan, add potato and carrots. Heat and add 1/4 cup water. Cover and cook for 5 minutes until carrots begin to soften. Top with sweet peas. Turn off heat and set aside. For the gravy Blend the tomatoes, not the paste, green chilies, ginger, and garlic to make a puree. Heat the oil in a saucepan to medium heat. Test the heat by adding one cumin seed to the oil; if it cracks right away oil is ready.

Add the hing and cumin seeds and heat for 30 seconds.

Add the tomato paste, coriander powder, turmeric, cayenne and cook for about 4 minutes on medium heat while constantly stirring. Add tomato mixture. Cook for 10-15 minutes over medium to low heat. Leave uncovered or vented. Stir occasionally.

Mix in coconut cream, salt, and one cup of water. Then add cubed firm tofu and let it cook covered for 7 to 8 minutes on medium heat.

Mix in garam masala and cilantro. Let it cook for another minute. Add kofta to pan.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

