Protein-Packed Spinach, Tomato, And Tofu Curry

During winter, heat up with this spicy spinach, tomato, and tofu curry

1 Minutes Read

a pan of spinach tomato and tofu curry made with chili and plant-based cream Spinach is an affordable source of plant protein - Media Credit: Samantha Jones Photography
This easy dinner recipe will keep you full and cozy during cold nights. Rose Wyles’ spinach, tomato, and tofu curry from her cookbook High Protein Vegan is an excellent choice for a family dinner or a dinner for one, with plenty of leftovers for meal prep or packed lunches. The dish contains typical curry spices, plant-based cream, and lemon to add layers of brightness to the spinach curry. 

The key ingredients in the curry are spinach and firm tofu. Spinach is blended to make the sauce, and tofu is stir-fried to become brown and crispy. For added fiber and carbs, this recipe recommends using brown rice to make the meal more filling. Give this recipe a try if you love spinach curry and want more plant protein at dinner.

Spinach tomato and tofu curry

This wholesome spinach tomato and tofu curry is packed with plant protein thanks to the spinach and tofu.
No ratings yet
Duration45 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 500 g spinach leaves
  • 40 g vegan butter
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 red chili deseeded and finely chopped
  • 1 onion very finely chopped
  • 2 plum tomatoes finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon peeled and finely grated fresh root ginger
  • 1 teaspoon chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 500 g pressed firm tofu cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 tablespoons plant-based single cream
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh coriander leaves
  • Salt and pepper
  • 160 g brown rice cooked, to serve

Instructions

  • Cook the spinach in a large saucepan of boiling water for 2–3 minutes, then drain well. Transfer to a blender or food processor and blend to a smooth purée, then set aside.
  • Heat 25 g of the vegan butter in a large wok or frying pan, add the cumin seeds, red chilli and onion and stir-fry over a medium-low heat for 6–8 minutes until the onion has softened.
  • Add the tomatoes, garlic, ginger, chilli powder and ground coriander and season well with salt and pepper. Stir through and cook for 2–3 minutes. Remove the tomato mixture from the pan and set aside.
  • Wipe out the pan, then melt the remaining vegan butter, add the tofu and stir-fry over a medium-high heat for about 10 minutes until browned on all sides.
  • Add the spinach purée, return the tomato mixture to the pan and stir-fry for 4–5 minutes until well mixed and heated through.
  • Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the plant-based cream, lemon juice and chopped coriander.
  • Spoon into warm bowls and serve with brown rice, cooked according to the pack instructions.

High Protein Vegan by Rose Wyles, published by Hamlyn, £16.99 www.octopusbooks.co.uk

The Author

Rose Wyles

Rose Wyles is a fully qualified plant-based nutritionist and lifestyle enthusiast, with diplomas in Vegan Nutrition, Raw Nutrition and Child Nutrition for Vegans & Vegetarians. Rose possesses a deep passion for crafting delicious and nutritious plant-based meals, and she has transformed the lives of countless individuals through her expertise in a whole food, plant-based diet. She has dedicated her career to helping others adopt this lifestyle and reap the many benefits it offers. With her extensive knowledge of nutrition science and culinary skills, Rose has become a trusted source of information and inspiration for those looking to improve their health, lose weight and embrace a more sustainable way of eating.

