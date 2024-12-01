How To Make Vegan Palak Paneer

This vegan palak paneer is a plant-based take on a beloved Indian dish that combines tender spinach and creamy tofu. It comes from Annie Rigg’s cookbook Eat More Vegan and is an excellent high-protein curry option. Traditionally, paneer is a firm cow’s milk cheese with a texture similar to extra firm tofu, making tofu the perfect alternative. This dish blends spinach purée with aromatic spices, creating a flavorful and nutrient-packed meal.
Blanched and puréed with green chili, garlic, and ginger, the spinach becomes a tasty sauce full of earthy flavors. Tofu, marinated in lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and garam masala, adds a savory depth while providing plant-based protein.
This palak paneer is not only nutritious but also versatile. Serve it with quick flatbreads or basmati rice for a complete meal. Whether you’re new to Indian cuisine or a seasoned fan, this dish offers a plant-based twist on a comforting classic.
Palak paneer
Ingredients
- 250 g extra firm tofu
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 tsp nutritional yeast
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 350 g young spinach washed
- 1 large green chilli roughly chopped (include the seeds if you like extra heat)
- 2 large garlic cloves crushed
- 3 tsp grated fresh ginger
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 onion finely chopped
- 1 large tomato chopped
- ½ tsp fenugreek seeds
- ½ tsp cumin seed
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- 4–5 tbsp coconut milk cashew cream or coyo (coconut milk yogurt)
- Salt and freshly ground
- Black pepper
Instructions
- Start by marinating the tofu. Pat the tofu dry on kitchen paper and cut into 1–2cm dice. Tip into a bowl, add the lemon juice, nutritional yeast and a good pinch of garam masala. Mix well to combine, cover and set aside for 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, blanch the spinach in boiling water or steam it until just wilted. Drain through a colander and refresh under cold running water. Squeeze dry and tip the spinach into a blender. Add the green chilli to the blender with half the garlic and half the ginger.
- Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, blend until nearly smooth and set aside.
- Heat the coconut oil in a wok or sauté pan, add the onion and cook over a medium heat, stirring from time to time, for about 10 minutes, until soft but not colored. Add the remaining garlic and ginger, the chopped tomato and spices.
- Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and continue to cook for a further 5 minutes over a low–medium heat until the tomato has cooked and thickened.
- While the onion mixture is cooking heat 1 tbsp sunflower oil in a frying pan over a medium–high heat, drain the tofu from the marinade, add to the pan and fry quickly until golden brown on all sides.
- Add the spinach purée and 150ml water to the onions, mix well and cook for 2 minutes, adding a little more water if needed to make the mixture a sauce rather than a thick purée. Add the tofu, 3 tbsp of the coconut milk and another good pinch of garam masala.
- Mix well and cook for a further minute before serving drizzled with more coconut milk. Be careful not to overcook the spinach – it should still be a vibrant green.
‘Eat More Vegan’ by Annie Rigg (Pavilion Books). Image credit to Nassima Rothacker.
