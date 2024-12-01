How To Make Vegan Palak Paneer

This vegan palak paneer is a plant-based take on a beloved Indian dish that combines tender spinach and creamy tofu. It comes from Annie Rigg’s cookbook Eat More Vegan and is an excellent high-protein curry option. Traditionally, paneer is a firm cow’s milk cheese with a texture similar to extra firm tofu, making tofu the perfect alternative. This dish blends spinach purée with aromatic spices, creating a flavorful and nutrient-packed meal.

Blanched and puréed with green chili, garlic, and ginger, the spinach becomes a tasty sauce full of earthy flavors. Tofu, marinated in lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and garam masala, adds a savory depth while providing plant-based protein.

This palak paneer is not only nutritious but also versatile. Serve it with quick flatbreads or basmati rice for a complete meal. Whether you’re new to Indian cuisine or a seasoned fan, this dish offers a plant-based twist on a comforting classic.

Palak paneer

This vegan version of the classic palak paneer uses similar ingredients to create the authentic flavor but opts for tofu and nutritional yeast over dairy products. Be sure to marinate your tofu for at least an hour before cooking and use tender leaf spinach for this dish. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 250 g extra firm tofu

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp nutritional yeast

½ tsp garam masala

350 g young spinach washed

1 large green chilli roughly chopped (include the seeds if you like extra heat)

2 large garlic cloves crushed

3 tsp grated fresh ginger

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 onion finely chopped

1 large tomato chopped

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

½ tsp cumin seed

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp sunflower oil

4–5 tbsp coconut milk cashew cream or coyo (coconut milk yogurt)

Salt and freshly ground

Black pepper Instructions Start by marinating the tofu. Pat the tofu dry on kitchen paper and cut into 1–2cm dice. Tip into a bowl, add the lemon juice, nutritional yeast and a good pinch of garam masala. Mix well to combine, cover and set aside for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, blanch the spinach in boiling water or steam it until just wilted. Drain through a colander and refresh under cold running water. Squeeze dry and tip the spinach into a blender. Add the green chilli to the blender with half the garlic and half the ginger.

Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, blend until nearly smooth and set aside.

Heat the coconut oil in a wok or sauté pan, add the onion and cook over a medium heat, stirring from time to time, for about 10 minutes, until soft but not colored. Add the remaining garlic and ginger, the chopped tomato and spices.

Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and continue to cook for a further 5 minutes over a low–medium heat until the tomato has cooked and thickened.

While the onion mixture is cooking heat 1 tbsp sunflower oil in a frying pan over a medium–high heat, drain the tofu from the marinade, add to the pan and fry quickly until golden brown on all sides.

Add the spinach purée and 150ml water to the onions, mix well and cook for 2 minutes, adding a little more water if needed to make the mixture a sauce rather than a thick purée. Add the tofu, 3 tbsp of the coconut milk and another good pinch of garam masala.

Mix well and cook for a further minute before serving drizzled with more coconut milk. Be careful not to overcook the spinach – it should still be a vibrant green.

‘Eat More Vegan’ by Annie Rigg (Pavilion Books). Image credit to Nassima Rothacker.

