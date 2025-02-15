When it’s bad weather outside, we all crave warm, comforting food to make us feel cozy. That’s where these rainy day vegan dinner ideas come in. Whether it’s the drizzle tapping on your windows or the gray skies, something about the weather makes you want to curl up with a hearty meal. Vegan comfort food is all about nourishing the body and soul, with options like creamy pastas, stews, curries, and mashed potatoes.
These recipes are all full of flavor, rich textures, and cozy vibes that make rainy days feel a little brighter. Plus, with so many plant-based ingredients like lentils, potatoes, and coconut milk, vegan comfort food can be just as hearty as traditional favorites. If you’re looking for ideas to enjoy while the rain falls outside, here are 10 rainy day vegan dinner ideas that will fill you up and keep you warm.
Read more: 10 Spicy Vegan Dinner Recipes
Vegan broccoli cheddar cobbler
For a super cozy dinner perfect for groups, try Lauren Hartmann’s vegan broccoli cheddar cobbler. The filling is creamy, thanks to the vegan cheese and cashew sauce. The key ingredient is broccoli, cooked in the vegan cheese sauce and then topped with scratch-made vegan, American-style biscuits. The biscuits are flaky and buttery, perfect for finishing off this rainy-night cobbler.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan chicken noodle soup
Rebecca Hincke’s vegan chicken noodle soup is a great choice for dinner on a cold night. It contains all the best ingredients for a chicken noodle soup: carrots, celery, corn, small pieces of pasta, lemon, and chewy baked tofu. If you want a warming and nostalgic meal, try this vegan soup.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan cheesy hamburger pasta
A vegan cheesy hamburger pasta is just what you need on a cold and gloomy evening. Lauren Hartmann’s vegan mince and cheese pasta is high in plant-based protein and a take on the American dish Hamburger Helper. It is a one-pot recipe, making it a simple dinner dish.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan beef stew
A vegan beef stew is a great option for a cozy dinner. This recipe by ZardyPlants is rich and hearty, packed with vegetables and vegan beef chunks. It takes only 25 minutes to make and uses simple ingredients like potatoes, mushrooms, lentils, and seasonings to make a tasty dish. Enjoy the stew with rice or your favorite sides.
Find the recipe here.
Read more: 20 Incredible Vegan Recipes To Help You Continue Veganuary
Comforting coconut curried beans
These coconut curried beans include chickpeas and cannellini beans in a simple and creamy coconut-based sauce. Sarah Doig’s recipe is straightforward and uses Korma-style curry spices to add a warming effect to this rich curry. Garnish with toasted almonds and fresh cilantro, and pair with crusty bread, rice, or veggies.
Find the recipe here.
Pulled aubergine ragu with hummus mashed potatoes
Try Christina Soteriou’s pulled aubergine ragu with hummus and mashed potatoes for the ultimate comfort dish. This slow-cooked vegan dish uses tomato, mushrooms, and eggplant to create a flavorful ragu. Then, creamy mash is mixed with hummus for a filling twist. Enjoy the dish with some homemade walnut parmesan.
Find the recipe here.
Lazy lentil dahl
Next, try this lazy lentil dahl from BOSH! for a one-pot, high-protein dinner. The dahl is made with a combination of spices, spinach, tomatoes, and coconut milk. This South Asian classic has a creamy tomato base and uses green chili, ginger, and seasonings to make this effortless meal.
Find the recipe here.
Meat-free cottage pie
A cottage pie is a cold-weather staple, and this vegan version by World of Vegan is an excellent choice for dinner. Lentils are used as the meat alternative in this dish, and paired with mushrooms, they create a meat-like texture. The rest of the ingredients are straightforward. Add onion, carrot, sun-dried tomatoes, and seasonings like nutritional yeast. The filling is topped with mash, and then the pie is baked.
Find the recipe here.
Creamy vegan coconut curry ramen
Cheynese Khachame’s vegan creamy coconut curry ramen is quick and easy to make. For dinner, add some heat from Thai green curry paste and other curry spices mixed with coconut broth and wheat noodles. Add soft tofu on top and drizzle with lime for a flavorful ramen dish.
Find the recipe here.
Creamy lemon and herb beans
The last recipe on this list is Sarah Doig’s creamy lemon and herb beans. These beans are great with any side of your choice and come together quickly. You need cannellini and butter beans for this dish, with garlic, fresh herbs, nutritional yeast, and soy milk for the base. Add lemon and chili for a zesty and zingy touch to the one-pot dish.
Find the recipe here.
Read more: 10 Vegan Valentine’s Day Recipes: Starters, Mains, And Desserts