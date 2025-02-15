When it’s bad weather outside, we all crave warm, comforting food to make us feel cozy. That’s where these rainy day vegan dinner ideas come in. Whether it’s the drizzle tapping on your windows or the gray skies, something about the weather makes you want to curl up with a hearty meal. Vegan comfort food is all about nourishing the body and soul, with options like creamy pastas, stews, curries, and mashed potatoes.

These recipes are all full of flavor, rich textures, and cozy vibes that make rainy days feel a little brighter. Plus, with so many plant-based ingredients like lentils, potatoes, and coconut milk, vegan comfort food can be just as hearty as traditional favorites. If you’re looking for ideas to enjoy while the rain falls outside, here are 10 rainy day vegan dinner ideas that will fill you up and keep you warm.

Vegan broccoli cheddar cobbler

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This cobbler is made with a cashew and vegan cheese sauce

For a super cozy dinner perfect for groups, try Lauren Hartmann’s vegan broccoli cheddar cobbler. The filling is creamy, thanks to the vegan cheese and cashew sauce. The key ingredient is broccoli, cooked in the vegan cheese sauce and then topped with scratch-made vegan, American-style biscuits. The biscuits are flaky and buttery, perfect for finishing off this rainy-night cobbler.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chicken noodle soup

Rebecca Hincke Try this comforting chicken noodle soup that’s completely vegan

Rebecca Hincke’s vegan chicken noodle soup is a great choice for dinner on a cold night. It contains all the best ingredients for a chicken noodle soup: carrots, celery, corn, small pieces of pasta, lemon, and chewy baked tofu. If you want a warming and nostalgic meal, try this vegan soup.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cheesy hamburger pasta

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This protein-packed pasta is an excellent vegan comfort food dish

A vegan cheesy hamburger pasta is just what you need on a cold and gloomy evening. Lauren Hartmann’s vegan mince and cheese pasta is high in plant-based protein and a take on the American dish Hamburger Helper. It is a one-pot recipe, making it a simple dinner dish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan beef stew

ZardyPlants This plant-based stew includes cremini mushrooms

A vegan beef stew is a great option for a cozy dinner. This recipe by ZardyPlants is rich and hearty, packed with vegetables and vegan beef chunks. It takes only 25 minutes to make and uses simple ingredients like potatoes, mushrooms, lentils, and seasonings to make a tasty dish. Enjoy the stew with rice or your favorite sides.

Find the recipe here.

Comforting coconut curried beans

Inspired by the flavors of Korma, these coconutty curried beans are 100 percent vegan Sarah Doig

These coconut curried beans include chickpeas and cannellini beans in a simple and creamy coconut-based sauce. Sarah Doig’s recipe is straightforward and uses Korma-style curry spices to add a warming effect to this rich curry. Garnish with toasted almonds and fresh cilantro, and pair with crusty bread, rice, or veggies.

Find the recipe here.

Pulled aubergine ragu with hummus mashed potatoes

Joe Woodhouse Adding hummus into the mix takes mashed potato to the next level

Try Christina Soteriou’s pulled aubergine ragu with hummus and mashed potatoes for the ultimate comfort dish. This slow-cooked vegan dish uses tomato, mushrooms, and eggplant to create a flavorful ragu. Then, creamy mash is mixed with hummus for a filling twist. Enjoy the dish with some homemade walnut parmesan.

Find the recipe here.

Lazy lentil dahl

BOSH! Try this effortless one-pot lentil dahl recipe full of protein

Next, try this lazy lentil dahl from BOSH! for a one-pot, high-protein dinner. The dahl is made with a combination of spices, spinach, tomatoes, and coconut milk. This South Asian classic has a creamy tomato base and uses green chili, ginger, and seasonings to make this effortless meal.

Find the recipe here.

Meat-free cottage pie

World of Vegan This warming vegan twist on the classic should be a go-to during the colder months

A cottage pie is a cold-weather staple, and this vegan version by World of Vegan is an excellent choice for dinner. Lentils are used as the meat alternative in this dish, and paired with mushrooms, they create a meat-like texture. The rest of the ingredients are straightforward. Add onion, carrot, sun-dried tomatoes, and seasonings like nutritional yeast. The filling is topped with mash, and then the pie is baked.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy vegan coconut curry ramen

Alie Suvélor This quick and easy ramen is sure to warm you up

Cheynese Khachame’s vegan creamy coconut curry ramen is quick and easy to make. For dinner, add some heat from Thai green curry paste and other curry spices mixed with coconut broth and wheat noodles. Add soft tofu on top and drizzle with lime for a flavorful ramen dish.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy lemon and herb beans

Sarah Doig This dish is perfect for cold weather

The last recipe on this list is Sarah Doig’s creamy lemon and herb beans. These beans are great with any side of your choice and come together quickly. You need cannellini and butter beans for this dish, with garlic, fresh herbs, nutritional yeast, and soy milk for the base. Add lemon and chili for a zesty and zingy touch to the one-pot dish.

Find the recipe here.

