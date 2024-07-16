X
Coconut Collab Unveils High Protein Vegan Yogurt

The Coconut Collaborative has added a high protein yogurt to its collection

A high protein vegan yogurt - "Protein Yog" - from Coconut Collab This high protein dairy-free yogurt is available to buy in the UK now - Media Credit: The Coconut Collab

The Coconut Collab, A British company specializing in dairy-free yogurts, has added a high protein product to its collection. 

The “thick and creamy” new “Protein Yog” is made from a blend of coconut cream and coconut water, alongside added almond and soy protein. According to The Coconut Collab’s Managing Director Anna Dominey, the product has been in development for four years. It has 10g of protein per serving.

“A lot of plant-based protein sources can be quite bitter, or taste a bit like cardboard, so getting that taste delivery right is difficult,” she said, as per The Grocer. She added that it’s “really smooth, it’s really creamy, it’s not cloying in the mouth.”

The yogurts are available to buy at Tesco and Ocado now. 

Protein-powered plant-based foods

A woman reading the label of some vegan dairy products in the supermarket
Adobe Stock There is growing demand for protein-rich vegan dairy products

Many people mistakenly believe that it’s difficult – or even impossible – to get enough protein on a plant-based diet. It is, however, easy to get your RDA without animal products if you eat the right foods. 

Plant-based foods like tofu, tempeh, nutritional yeast, seitan, and even many vegetables, are rich in protein. Some vegan dairy alternatives, however, do tend to offer low levels of protein. Those that are coconut and oat-based are key examples. But a growing number of vegan dairy brands are now adding extra protein to their products.

As well as The Coconut Collab’s latest release, California-based brand Ripple Foods recently unveiled a dairy-free protein shake for kids. Califia Farms, also based in California, has also launched a “complete” high protein kid-friendly milk

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

