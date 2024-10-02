X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

6 Protein-Packed Vegan Bean Stew Recipes

Looking to use up the beans in your cupboard? Make a stew out of them for dinner tonight

A vegan bean stew made with plant-based ingredients Aiming for cozy dinners that are easy to prepare? Try these vegan bean stews - Media Credit: Rebel Recipes

Vegan bean stews are the ultimate comfort food for fall and winter. Packed with protein, fiber, and flavor, they’re hearty, filling, and perfect for colder days. Beans provide plant-based protein, iron, and essential nutrients that keep you energized and full. Stews are easy to make in large batches, making them great for weeknight dinners or meal prep.

Stews are also versatile and adaptable to whatever you have on hand. You can add different beans, vegetables, and seasonings to make each pot unique. Plus, they’re perfect for using up pantry staples like canned beans and dried herbs.

6 vegan bean stews

These six stews are full of flavor, easy to prepare, and feature a variety of beans. Explore creamy coconut-based stews, Greek green bean variations, and even a vegan twist on a bourguignon. These recipes are comforting, satisfying, and will fill your home with warm, inviting aromas.

Vegan black bean coconut stew

A coconut black bean stew made to a plant-based recipe
Jenné Claiborne/Sweet Potato Soul This vegan stew will warm up your cold evenings

This black bean coconut stew comes from Sweet Potato Soul. This fragrant stew highlights the rich flavor of coconut, which pairs well with earthy black beans and sweet potato. The stew is seasoned with herbs and spics like coriander, cumin, garlic, and ginger, and it’s finished with lime juice, jalapeno, and cilantro. Serve it with coconut rice.

Find the recipe here.

Mung bean stew with flatbread and gomashio

Mung Bean Stew with Flatbread & Gomashio
Rebel Recipes Try something different with mung beans

Rebel Recipes created this mung bean stew with flatbread and gomashio. This dish has a few elements, but can be made in under 40 minutes (though you’ll have to soak your mung beans overnight).

First, you’ll prepare your mung bean stew. You’ll then make gram (chickpea) flour flatbreads, followed by toasting sesame seeds to make gomashio. Gomashio is just white and black salted sesame seeds used as a meal topping. Finally, you’ll finish with a coconut dip, which is very easy to make.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean stew

A vegan butter bean stew
Natlicious Food Butter beans are a great source of plant protein

For chilly days, why not batch-cook your weeknight meals to make your busy evenings easier? You can do so with this butter bean stew recipe by Natlicious Food. The recipe is simple and straightforward. All you need is high-protein butter beans paired with carrot, celery, leek, tomato, and various herbs and spices.

Thanks to the chili, this dish has a kick alongside the depth of flavor thanks to the garlic, vegetable bouillon, and the thyme and bay leaf included. Enjoy this stew with bread, and feel free to freeze the leftovers.

Find the recipe here.

Greek green bean stew

A bowl of green bean stew on top of a wooden board on a dark countertop
Natlicious Food This authentic recipe is made using pantry ingredients

Next up is a Greek green bean stew, also from Natlicious Food. This authentically Greek recipe is full of protein and fiber. It’s made with green beans, potatoes, onion, carrots, tomatoes, and seasonings. You can make it in one pot and have a delicious dinner in under an hour. As it’s a Greek dish, serve it with vegan feta and crusty bread.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan butter bean bourguignon

A vegan butter bean bourguignon
Jamie Orlando Smith Beans are regarded as an excellent plant-based protein source

Matt Prichard’s vegan butter bean bourguignon takes the classic and veganizes it with creamy butter beans. You’ll follow typical instructions to create the rich sauce while letting the butter beans soak up the strong flavors of the bourguignon. Serve it with smooth mash, top with some coriander, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Bean, kale, and lemon stew

A vegan kale, bean, and lemon stew
Rebel Recipes This kale and bean stew is a warm and high protein vegan dinner idea

The last recipe on this list comes from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. This one-pot kale, bean, and lemon stew takes only 20 minutes to make and is an excellent choice for a busy weeknight meal. Enjoy warming ingredients like chili flakes, garlic, and onion mixed with the carrots, chopped tomatoes, butter beans, and kale included in this dish. It’s finished with nutritional yeast and lemon juice for a zesty, cheesy kick. It pairs well with vegan cheese and crusty bread.

Find the recipe here.

