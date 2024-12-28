X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

How To Make These Vegan Chai Spiced Scones

Enjoy these vegan scones with your favorite warm drink this winter

vegan chai spiced scones with maple glaze These scones go perfectly with jam and vegan cream - Media Credit: Romy London
For a cozy treat, try Romy London’s vegan chai spiced scones. Perfect for breakfast or a snack, these scones are quick to make and full of warming spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger. Whether paired with coffee or tea, they’re ideal for chilly mornings or relaxing weekend baking sessions.

The scones are simple to prepare. Mix your dry ingredients, cut in dairy-free butter, and knead the dough before cutting it into triangles. After baking, drizzle with a maple-infused glaze for a sweet finish. The spices make these scones feel festive and perfect for the season.

Enjoy them warm from the oven, or save them for a snack later in the day. They also keep well in an airtight container for up to five days, making them great for batch baking.

Chai spiced scones

These vegan scones contain chai spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom.
vegan chai spiced scones with maple glaze
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings8 scones

Ingredients

  • 250 g plain flour
  • 15 g cornstarch
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 100 g light brown sugar
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp ground ginger
  • ¼ tsp ground cardamom
  • tsp ground cloves
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • ¼ allspice
  • 110 g cold dairy-free butter unsalted
  • 120 ml plant milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
For the glaze
  • 100 g-150g icing sugar
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1-2 tbsp vegan cream

Instructions

  • In a large bowl combine the dry ingredients – flour, cornstarch, salt, sugar, baking powder and spices.
  • Cut the cold vegan butter into small cubes and use a pastry cutter to mix the cold butter into the flour mix until you get a crumbly mix.
  • Pour in the soy milk and vanilla extract and mix with a spoon until you get a shaggy dough.
  • Carefully knead and fold the dough on a floured surface – it will be sticky, so add a little flour onto your hands to work with it. Create a rectangle with the dough and use a sharp knife to cut the dough into triangles. Place the triangles onto a lined baking tray 2-3 inches apart and place them into your fridge.
  • In the meantime, preheat your oven to 200C.
  • Brush each scone with a little plant milk and sprinkle it with caster sugar (this is totally optional of course, but gives a nice crunch!).
  • Bake the scones for 25-30 minutes or until golden. Remove them from the oven and let them cool a few minutes before removing them from the hot baking tray.
  • Once they’re cool, combine all ingredients for the glaze and drizzle it over the scones. Enjoy them as soon as the glaze is set or store them in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

