This carrot cake sticky toffee pudding from Delicious AF Vegan by Lauren Hartmann blends two classic desserts into one rich and comforting treat. It’s warm, soft, and packed with flavor from shredded carrots, sweet Medjool dates, and a fragrant mix of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

Instead of traditional eggs and dairy, this plant-based version uses applesauce and vegan butter for a moist, tender crumb. The real showstopper, though, is the toffee sauce. Made with coconut cream and brown sugar, it’s smooth, sweet, and perfect for soaking into the sponge.

These puddings bake in individual ramekins, making them easy to serve. They work well for dinner parties or quiet nights in. Add a scoop of vegan ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to finish.

The combination of warm spices, sticky caramel, and soft cake makes this dessert feel indulgent without being overly heavy. It’s a creative twist that feels both nostalgic and new. Whether you love carrot cake, sticky toffee pudding, or both, this plant-based version brings them together in the best way.

How to make this unusual plant-based dessert

This decadent dessert uses the best of carrot cake and sticky toffee pudding in six little servings of sweet pudding. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients Cake 7 oz (198 g) Medjool dates pitted

¾ cup (180 ml) boiling water

1 tsp baking soda

5 tbsp (70 g) room-temperature vegan butter

2 tbsp (30 ml) molasses

⅓ cup (73 g) vegan light brown sugar

½ cup (120 ml) applesauce

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup (55 g) shredded carrots

1¼ cups (156 g) all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp dried ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp salt Toffee Sauce ½ cup (108 g) vegan butter

¾ cup (180 ml) coconut cream or full-fat coconut milk

¾ cup (165 g) vegan light brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt For Serving (Optional) Vegan vanilla ice cream

Vegan whipped topping Instructions Put the dates into a medium heat-proof bowl. Pour the boiling water over the top of the dates. Sprinkle the baking soda over the top of the dates and water. Stir to combine. Let the dates sit submerged in the water for at least 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C). Spray six 8-ounce (237-ml) ramekins with nonstick spray. You can also use a 6-tin muffin pan.

Make the cake. In a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, add the butter, molasses and brown sugar. Beat together, using a hand mixer or the paddle attachment of a stand mixer, until it is fully combined and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the applesauce and vanilla to the bowl. Continue to beat until combined. The mixture will look broken; that is normal. Fold the carrots into the wet mixture. Set aside.

In a separate medium mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, about ½ cup (60 g) at a time, continuing to beat together until it is fully combined, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula as needed. Don’t over mix. Set aside.

Pour the dates and the liquid they have been soaking in into a food processor. Process until the dates become a smooth paste, 1 to 2 minutes. Scoop the date paste into the bowl with the batter, and beat together one more time until the date paste has been fully incorporated.

Pour the batter evenly into the prepared ramekins. Bake for 22 to 27 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the puddings.

While the puddings bake, make the toffee sauce. In a small saucepan, add the butter, coconut cream, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Heat the saucepan over medium heat, and begin to whisk everything together.

As the butter melts, continue to whisk until everything has melted together and is fully combined. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 5 to 6 minutes, making sure it stays at a small bubble. It will thicken slightly. Remove from the heat, and let it cool as the puddings finish baking.

Once the puddings are done, let them cool for a few minutes, then loosen them from the ramekins by running a small knife around the edges of the puddings. Invert onto a cooling rack. Let them cool for a few more minutes. Then, while they are still slightly warm, generously brush the tops and the sides of the puddings with the toffee sauce. I like to put a silicone mat under the cooling rack to catch any dripping toffee sauce. You should have plenty of the toffee sauce left for serving.

When ready to serve, put one of the puddings on a plate, drizzle with extra toffee sauce, and serve with vegan vanilla ice cream or vegan whipped cream, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Delicious AF Vegan by Lauren Boehme Hartmann. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace.

