Have you had a go at making your own ice cream yet? This is the perfect excuse! Such fun to make and surprisingly easy!
Ingredients
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup cashews soaked for 4 hours or boiled for 10 minutes
- 1 can coconut cream chilled
- 1 can coconut milk sweetened, condensed
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp orange blossom water
- 2 tsp blue spirulina
- 1 cup vegan marshmallows
Instructions
Add the cream, condensed milk, blueberries, cashews, lemon juice, orange blossom water, and spirulina to a high speed blender. Blend on high for 2 minutes.
Pour the mixture into a loaf pan then stir in the marshmallows. Freeze for 6 hours.
This recipe was republished with permission from Carrots and Flowers.
Find the original recipe here.