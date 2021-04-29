Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Have you had a go at making your own ice cream yet? This is the perfect excuse! Such fun to make and surprisingly easy!
Duration6 hrs 12 mins
Prep Time12 mins
Servings6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup cashews soaked for 4 hours or boiled for 10 minutes
  • 1 can coconut cream chilled
  • 1 can coconut milk sweetened, condensed
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp orange blossom water
  • 2 tsp blue spirulina
  • 1 cup vegan marshmallows

Instructions

  • Add the cream, condensed milk, blueberries, cashews, lemon juice, orange blossom water, and spirulina to a high speed blender. Blend on high for 2 minutes.
  • Pour the mixture into a loaf pan then stir in the marshmallows. Freeze for 6 hours.
This recipe was republished with permission from Carrots and Flowers

Find the original recipe here.

Carrots and Flowers

Megan AKA Carrots and Flowers is a vegan food blogger, recipe developer and artist from Los Angeles. Specializing in healthy plant-based recipes, bursting with flavor!