Have you had a go at making your own ice cream yet? This is the perfect excuse! Such fun to make and surprisingly easy!

Duration 6 hrs 12 mins Prep Time 12 mins Servings 6 servings

Ingredients 1 cup blueberries

1 cup cashews soaked for 4 hours or boiled for 10 minutes

1 can coconut cream chilled

1 can coconut milk sweetened, condensed

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp orange blossom water

2 tsp blue spirulina

1 cup vegan marshmallows

Instructions Add the cream, condensed milk, blueberries, cashews, lemon juice, orange blossom water, and spirulina to a high speed blender. Blend on high for 2 minutes.

Pour the mixture into a loaf pan then stir in the marshmallows. Freeze for 6 hours.