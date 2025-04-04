This matcha ice cream from Kris Carr is quick, healthy, and perfect for spring. Matcha, made from powdered green tea leaves, is often associated with springtime thanks to its fresh flavor and vibrant color. It also adds a gentle energy boost, making it a fun addition to this simple frozen treat.

You only need two ingredients: frozen bananas and matcha powder. Blend the bananas until smooth and creamy, then mix in the matcha green tea. That’s it. The result is a soft-serve-style dessert with a naturally sweet taste and a hint of earthy matcha.

This vegan ice cream is great for warm days when you want something cold without reaching for store-bought vegan ice cream or added sugar. You can enjoy it plain or top it with fruit for extra flavor. If you have leftovers, just freeze and re-blend when you’re ready for more. It’s easy, refreshing, and totally plant-based.

Read more: Try These Dairy-Free Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

Matcha ice cream

Enjoy your matcha ice cream with any extras you like, or eat it as is for a quick frozen dessert. No ratings yet Ingredients 2 large (or 3 small) bananas peeled, cut into chunks, and then frozen in a freezer bag

1 tsp Green Tea matcha powder Instructions Place banana chunks into a food processor fitted with the S blade and turn machine on.

Blend until the bananas form a creamy texture, just like soft serve ice cream. It might take a while and the processor may make loud noises but it will work.

Once the bananas become creamy, add the matcha powder and mix again.

Serve immediately. You can top with fresh fruit for a little extra jazz.

Any leftover (if there is any!) can be refrozen and then re-blended for a perfect texture.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

Read more: Make These Churro Ice Cream Cups For A Tasty Sweet Treat