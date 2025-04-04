X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

2-Ingredient Vegan Matcha Ice Cream

For an eay-to-make treat, try this plant-based ice cream

By

2 Minutes Read

scoops of matcha nice cream with banana and matcha powder Make this ice cream if you love matcha - Media Credit: Kris Carr
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This matcha ice cream from Kris Carr is quick, healthy, and perfect for spring. Matcha, made from powdered green tea leaves, is often associated with springtime thanks to its fresh flavor and vibrant color. It also adds a gentle energy boost, making it a fun addition to this simple frozen treat.

You only need two ingredients: frozen bananas and matcha powder. Blend the bananas until smooth and creamy, then mix in the matcha green tea. That’s it. The result is a soft-serve-style dessert with a naturally sweet taste and a hint of earthy matcha.

This vegan ice cream is great for warm days when you want something cold without reaching for store-bought vegan ice cream or added sugar. You can enjoy it plain or top it with fruit for extra flavor. If you have leftovers, just freeze and re-blend when you’re ready for more. It’s easy, refreshing, and totally plant-based.

Read more: Try These Dairy-Free Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

Matcha ice cream

Enjoy your matcha ice cream with any extras you like, or eat it as is for a quick frozen dessert.
scoops of matcha nice cream with banana and matcha powder
No ratings yet

Ingredients

  • 2 large (or 3 small) bananas peeled, cut into chunks, and then frozen in a freezer bag
  • 1 tsp Green Tea matcha powder

Instructions

  • Place banana chunks into a food processor fitted with the S blade and turn machine on.
  • Blend until the bananas form a creamy texture, just like soft serve ice cream. It might take a while and the processor may make loud noises but it will work.
  • Once the bananas become creamy, add the matcha powder and mix again.
  • Serve immediately. You can top with fresh fruit for a little extra jazz.
  • Any leftover (if there is any!) can be refrozen and then re-blended for a perfect texture.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

Read more: Make These Churro Ice Cream Cups For A Tasty Sweet Treat

Tagged

banana

dairy free ice cream

gluten free

ice cream

matcha

plant based ice cream

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kris Carr

Kris Carr is a multiple New York Times best-selling author, wellness activist, and cancer thriver. She is the host of the newly launched Made to Thrive podcast and has been called a “force of nature” by O magazine and was named a “new role model” by The New York Times. Kris is also a member of Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, a group of the most influential thought leaders today. Kris has helped millions of people take charge of their health and live like they mean it through her award-winning blog, books, online courses, and membership communities.

More by Kris Carr

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active