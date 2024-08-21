Try This Easy 4-Ingredient Vegan Biscoff Ice Cream

Did you know that Biscoff is vegan? The beloved speculoos biscuit brand is naturally free from animal products, and its flavor works perfectly in ice cream.
Biscoff is a brand of caramelized biscuit cookies produced by the Belgian company Lotus Bakeries. Known for their distinctive sweet and spiced flavor, Biscoff cookies are made from a combination of flour, sugar, vegetable oils, and a mix of spices, including cinnamon. Biscoff also comes in other forms, such as a spread, which is made by grinding the cookies into a smooth, peanut butter-like consistency. You’ll need both the spread and biscuits for this Natlicious Food recipe.
And don’t fret if the idea of making ice cream seems overwhelming – you won’t need an ice cream maker for this recipe, and it’s far easier than you’d think. It requires just four ingredients – coconut cream, vegan condensed milk, Biscoff spread, and Biscoff biscuits.
Biscoff ice cream
Ingredients
- 400 ml coconut cream (full fat)
- 320 g vegan condensed milk
- 2 tbsp Biscoff spread
- 4 Biscoff biscuits
Instructions
- Put the can of coconut cream in the fridge the night before you make the ice cream, or at least few hours before.
- In a large mixing bowl, add the solid part of the coconut cream and then mix with a hand mixer.
- Start with low, and increase the speed gradually. You can cover with a kitchen towel at this stage to avoid spillage.
- Continue with the condensed milk and half of the Biscoff spread and mix to incorporate. Stop to scrape the sides with a silicon spatula and continue with the mixer.
- Add layers of the cream in a container, followed by some of the spread and some biscuit crumbles, continue until you have used all the mixture.
- Cover, and add into the freezer to set for few hours or overnight.
- Once you are ready to serve, let it sit on the counter for 3-5 minutes to make it easier to scoop out.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.
