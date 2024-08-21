X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

Try This Easy 4-Ingredient Vegan Biscoff Ice Cream

Summer isn't over for a few weeks, so there's plenty of time to make delicious vegan ice cream

By

2 Minutes Read

A cone full of vegan and dairy-free Biscoff ice cream Making high quality vegan ice cream at home is easier than you think - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Did you know that Biscoff is vegan? The beloved speculoos biscuit brand is naturally free from animal products, and its flavor works perfectly in ice cream.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes

Biscoff is a brand of caramelized biscuit cookies produced by the Belgian company Lotus Bakeries. Known for their distinctive sweet and spiced flavor, Biscoff cookies are made from a combination of flour, sugar, vegetable oils, and a mix of spices, including cinnamon. Biscoff also comes in other forms, such as a spread, which is made by grinding the cookies into a smooth, peanut butter-like consistency. You’ll need both the spread and biscuits for this Natlicious Food recipe.

And don’t fret if the idea of making ice cream seems overwhelming – you won’t need an ice cream maker for this recipe, and it’s far easier than you’d think. It requires just four ingredients – coconut cream, vegan condensed milk, Biscoff spread, and Biscoff biscuits.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas: From Pancake ‘Cereal’ To A Chocolate Croissant Tearer

Biscoff ice cream

This creamy Biscoff ice cream is hassle-free and perfect for the summer months!
No ratings yet
Servings10 scoops

Ingredients

  • 400 ml coconut cream (full fat)
  • 320 g vegan condensed milk
  • 2 tbsp Biscoff spread
  • 4 Biscoff biscuits

Instructions

  • Put the can of coconut cream in the fridge the night before you make the ice cream, or at least few hours before.
  • In a large mixing bowl, add the solid part of the coconut cream and then mix with a hand mixer.
  • Start with low, and increase the speed gradually. You can cover with a kitchen towel at this stage to avoid spillage.
  • Continue with the condensed milk and half of the Biscoff spread and mix to incorporate. Stop to scrape the sides with a silicon spatula and continue with the mixer.
  • Add layers of the cream in a container, followed by some of the spread and some biscuit crumbles, continue until you have used all the mixture.
  • Cover, and add into the freezer to set for few hours or overnight.
  • Once you are ready to serve, let it sit on the counter for 3-5 minutes to make it easier to scoop out.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 20 Vegan Chocolate Dessert Ideas

Tagged

comfort food

dessert

ice cream

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active