Are you looking for a recipe for some homemade vegan ice cream? This vegan fudgesicle recipe from Dreena Burton’s Plant-Powered Families cookbook is a delightful and healthier frozen treat that uses wholesome ingredients to create a rich, chocolatey popsicle that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

The best part? They’re completely vegan, dairy-free, oil-free, and gluten-free. They also happen to be more affordable than ready-made vegan desserts, which is a great bonus. You don’t need an ice cream maker to make this recipe, either; just a blender or food processor.

Made with a base of plant milk, cocoa powder, and natural sweeteners, these vegan fudgesicles are easy to prepare and free from artificial ingredients. They offer a creamy texture and deep chocolate flavor that both kids and adults will love.

Homemade vegan fudgesicles

What's more fun than making a childhood favorite to keep on hand this summer? These plant-based fudgesicles are made with nut butter, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, plant-based milk, and frozen banana to create a creamy and chocolatey popsicle. No ratings yet Ingredients ⅓ cup macadamia nut butter or raw cashew butter

¼ cup coconut sugar

3 tbsp cocoa powder

⅛ tsp sea salt

½ cup plant-based milk

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

1½ cups frozen banana slices Instructions In a blender, puree the macadamia nut butter, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, sea salt, milk, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Add the bananas and puree again. You will need to scrape down the blender a few times while pureeing.

Once the mixture is smooth and liquid, pour into ice pop molds and freeze until set.

Recipes reprinted from Plant-Powered Families by Dreena Burton. Find more of her whole food plant-based recipes at dreenaburton.com. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.

