With summer around the corner, what better way to satisfy your sweet tooth than with a super easy gelato recipe? This two-ingredient watermelon gelato recipe comes from the recipe book Dreena’s Kind Kitchen by Dreena Burton.

This refreshingly simple dessert only has two ingredients: watermelon and banana. This recipe is vegan, dairy-free and has no added sugars. The banana in this recipe adds just a touch of creaminess without the distinctive banana flavor overriding the watermelon.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas: From Pancake ‘Cereal’ To A Chocolate Croissant Tearer

The best part? you don’t need an ice cream maker to make this smooth, naturally sweet gelato. Simply cube up your watermelon for freezing, add to your food processor with your frozen banana pieces and blend.

It’s an excellent option for anyone seeking a healthier frozen dessert that doesn’t compromise on flavor. With the simple two-step process of freezing and then blending the ingredients to achieve a creamy texture, it makes this gelato not only delicious, but also incredibly easy to prepare.

Read more: 10 Vegan Dinners That Prioritize Whole Foods

2-ingredient watermelon gelato

All this recipe involves is freezing and blending. It really is that simple. The beauty of simple recipes is how you can change it to your liking. For more creaminess, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of raw cashew butter or 1 to 2 tablespoons of coconut cream. You can freeze your watermelon gelato after making it, however it's best enjoyed immediately. No ratings yet Ingredients 5 cups frozen cubed watermelon

1 cup sliced overripe banana (frozen or room temp)

½ to 1 tbsp coconut nectar or cassava syrup optional

1 to 2 tbsp raw cashew butter optional Instructions Cube the watermelon and freeze on a baking sheet.

Freeze 1 cup sliced banana in a ziploc bag.

Add watermelon and banana to a food processor (if you prefer to use a blender, it must be high-speed for this recipe)

Pulse to first mince the frozen fruit, and then once in slivers or small pieces, switch to puree.

Puree until smooth, stopping to scrape down food processor once or twice.

Taste, and if you’d like it a little sweeter, add the sweetener to taste.

Serve, or transfer to the freezer for an hour or more for a firmer set gelato. Sweetener is completely optional in this recipe. If the sweetness is not to your liking add a tablespoon of coconut nectar or cassava syrup.

Recipes reprinted from Dreena’s Kind Kitchen by Dreena Burton. Find more of her whole food plant-based recipes at dreenaburton.com. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.

Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein