Now we’re firmly in autumn, you may be seeking some vegan fall breakfast ideas to give you the best start to your days throughout the colder months. Sweet potatoes, apples, pumpkin, mushrooms, and kale are just a few fall favorites that happen to be part of this list of breakfast dishes. They aren’t just tasty — they’re nutritional powerhouses and great additions to your autumn breakfasts.

Sweet potatoes, for instance, are rich in fiber, vitamin A, and potassium, making them a great start to your day. Apples provide natural sweetness and antioxidants, while pumpkin offers beta-carotene for immune health. Mushrooms and kale bring earthy flavors that pair perfectly with other autumn ingredients. These seasonal ingredients make vegan breakfasts hearty, warm, and satisfying.

In the fall, vegans have endless opportunities to explore different flavors and textures, from fluffy apple pie pancakes to a mushroom and kale tofu scramble. The season’s produce adds natural sweetness to dishes like sweet potato waffles or a pumpkin baked oatmeal. Sweet potato and berry smoothie bowls offer a nutrient-dense, refreshing option, while a vegan omelet made with seasonal veggies is great for savory cravings. Whether you’re looking for something savory or sweet, these dishes offer variety and the opportunity to try new recipes.

7 fall breakfast ideas

The autumnal dishes on this list balance taste, nutrition, and warmth. Whether you want to start the day with something sweet like a berry breakfast bake or a savory tofu scramble, the produce available this season is naturally nutrient-dense and filling. Here are seven tasty and fun recipes to try.

Fluffy apple pie pancakes

For the Utter Love of Food Maple syrup, apple, and cinnamon flavors bring these pancakes to life

The first of the fall breakfasts on this list is the fluffy apple pie pancakes from For The Utter Love Of Food. These pancakes contain everything you could possibly want out of a warm fall brekkie. Expect typical fall flavors like apple, cinnamon, and maple syrup, which pairs beautifully with a Biscoff crumble and vegan vanilla ice cream. Made in only 30 minutes, this recipe is super easy to achieve and extra rewarding, especially when cozied up on chilly mornings.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato, apple, and berry smoothie

Jazz Apple This smoothie bowl is a quick and easy vegan breakfast

Next up is this unique, perhaps unusual, but delicious sweet potato, apple, and berry smoothie bowl. Maybe you haven’t considered using sweet potato in a smoothie, or you’re not shy about using veggies wherever possible. Whatever the case, this recipe from Jazz Apple is yummy, nutritious, and topped with nuts and fruit for added texture and flavor. Plus, you can make it in only 10 minutes, which is ideal for a quick breakfast.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom and kale tofu scramble

Happy Skin Kitchen Tofu scramble is a popular – and protein-packed – vegan breakfast

Mushrooms and kale are an excellent combination for an autumn breakfast. With mushrooms being high in vitamin D and kale with its iron-rich composition, eating these seasonal veggies in fall is a great way to get essential nutrients. That’s why Happy Skin Kitchen‘s mushroom and kale tofu scramble is on this list. You get the benefits of the kale and the mushrooms alongside the tofu, which is a complete protein. This recipe can be completed in just 15 minutes, and it’s great to serve with toast.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin baked oatmeal

World of Vegan

What’s more autumnal than a pumpkin baked oatmeal made with pumpkin spice, cinnamon, pumpkin puree, chopped pecans, and pumpkin seeds? This comforting breakfast from World of Vegan is everything you’d want on a cold morning. It’s simple to execute and done in only 25 minutes. Thanks to all the pumpkin, it’s also nutrient-dense and full of vitamins A and C. Once cooked, add as much maple syrup as you like to this tasty meal.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet berry breakfast bake

Yecenia Currie Tired of oats? Give this quinoa-based sweet-berry breakfast bake a try

Sticking with warm dishes, this sweet berry breakfast bake is another must-try. It comes from Yecenia Currie and is ideal for lazy Sunday mornings. Rather than being made with oats, this bake uses quinoa and chia seeds with coconut milk and flax egg to make the base of this recipe. Other ingredients include plant-based protein powder, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla paired with a mix of berries. To top it off, add coconut whipped cream, fresh berries, almonds, or pecans to make this breakfast bake come to life.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato waffles

Rachel Ama These sweet potato waffles are perfect for fall

Add these sweet potato waffles to your fall meal rotation for a speedy and versatile breakfast. This recipe comes from Rachel Ama and is a simple mixture of sweet potato, flour, plant milk, and some seasonings. Granted, you need a waffle maker to make the dish, but you can freestyle this dish once you’ve made the waffles. For something savory, you can top the waffles with grilled tomato, avo, hummus, and spinach. Or, for a sweet option, use maple syrup, fruit, and vegan yogurt, for example.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan omelet with mushrooms and kale

Happy Skin Kitchen This high protein vegan omelet is perfect for fall

The final recipe on this list of fall breakfast ideas is a wholesome vegan omelet with mushrooms and kale. It comes from Happy Skin Kitchen, and, as mentioned previously, mushrooms and kale are incredible ingredients to include in a fall breakfast. This recipe, in particular, combines a silken tofu and chickpea flour ‘omelet’ with chestnut mushrooms, kale, avocado, and vegan cheese. Not only do you get a protein-rich meal, but you can also have it done in just 20 minutes.

Find the recipe here.

