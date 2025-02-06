X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding

This quick and easy chia pudding can be made with frozen mango

By

1 Minutes Read

two jars of mango coconut chia seed pudding with sliced mango and coconut Need a new vegan breakfast? Try this mango coconut chia seed pudding - Media Credit: Monika Normand
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This mango coconut chia seed pudding is a simple and nutritious breakfast option. It combines mango, coconut milk, and chia seeds to create a creamy, naturally sweet dish. Chia seeds are nutritious and full of fiber, omega-3s, and plant-based protein, making them a great way to start the day. They are also gluten-free. Since this pudding sets overnight, it’s perfect for meal prep and saves time in the morning. Once it’s set, the pudding is ready to serve with extra mango, shredded coconut, or more chia seeds for texture.

This recipe comes from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. As well as breakfast, it works well as a quick snack or light dessert, too. Whether eaten at home or taken on the go, mango coconut chia pudding is an easy way to enjoy a wholesome plant-based meal meal.

Read more: Chai Spiced Cinnamon Rolls

Mango coconut chia seed pudding

This mango coconut chia seed pudding is very easy to make in batches as meal prep and it's an easy on-the-go breakfast.
two jars of mango coconut chia seed pudding with sliced mango and coconut
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • ½ cup (85 g) mango plus more for serving
  • 1 cup (240 ml) sweetened coconut milk
  • ½ cup (120 ml) water
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • ½ cup (81 g) chia seeds plus more for serving
  • Shredded coconut for serving

Instructions

  • Add the mango, coconut milk, water, maple syrup and vanilla to a high-speed blender and purée.
  • Add the chia seeds to a medium-sized bowl, pour in the mango purée and give it a good mix.
  • Cover the mixture with a paper towel or a lid. Refrigerate for 4 hours or allow to set overnight.
  • Serve with your favorite toppings—I like to top mine with extra mango, coconut shreds and chia seeds for texture.

Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

Read more: Vegan Apple Waffles With Vanilla And Cinnamon

Tagged

chia

chia pudding

chia seeds

coconut

gluten free

mango

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Emani Corcran

Emani Corcran is the creator of the vegan food blog Blk and Vegan. She has worked with companies such as Ninja Kitchen and Daring Foods Plant Chicken, and lives in Dallas, Texas.

More by Emani Corcran

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active