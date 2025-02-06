This mango coconut chia seed pudding is a simple and nutritious breakfast option. It combines mango, coconut milk, and chia seeds to create a creamy, naturally sweet dish. Chia seeds are nutritious and full of fiber, omega-3s, and plant-based protein, making them a great way to start the day. They are also gluten-free. Since this pudding sets overnight, it’s perfect for meal prep and saves time in the morning. Once it’s set, the pudding is ready to serve with extra mango, shredded coconut, or more chia seeds for texture.

This recipe comes from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. As well as breakfast, it works well as a quick snack or light dessert, too. Whether eaten at home or taken on the go, mango coconut chia pudding is an easy way to enjoy a wholesome plant-based meal meal.

Mango coconut chia seed pudding

This mango coconut chia seed pudding is very easy to make in batches as meal prep and it's an easy on-the-go breakfast. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients ½ cup (85 g) mango plus more for serving

1 cup (240 ml) sweetened coconut milk

½ cup (120 ml) water

1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup (81 g) chia seeds plus more for serving

Shredded coconut for serving Instructions Add the mango, coconut milk, water, maple syrup and vanilla to a high-speed blender and purée.

Add the chia seeds to a medium-sized bowl, pour in the mango purée and give it a good mix.

Cover the mixture with a paper towel or a lid. Refrigerate for 4 hours or allow to set overnight.

Serve with your favorite toppings—I like to top mine with extra mango, coconut shreds and chia seeds for texture.

Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

