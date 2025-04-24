A new study suggests that chia seeds could help lower the risk of heart disease.

According to the study, regularly eating chia seeds can lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides, all of which are considered risk factors for developing heart disease.

“The impact of chia seeds on diabetes, blood pressure, lipid profile, and obesity indicators” was published in Science Direct towards the end of 2024. The researchers conducted a systematic review of 14 previous clinical trials with a total of 835 participants and found that chia seeds had a positive effect on health markers, particularly in high doses and long-term.

“These results suggest that chia supplementation may offer beneficial effects on dyslipidemia, hypertension, and body weight, potentially mitigating the risk of cardiovascular disease,” wrote lead author Jalal Moludi in the study. “Overall, the addition of chia products to one’s diet results in a notable decrease in systolic blood pressure (SBP), total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and triglycerides (TG).”

Plant foods and disease risk

Adobe Stock In addition to particular health benefits, chia seeds are well-known for being nutrient-dense

Chia, or Salvia hispanica, is well known for its more general health benefits. The tiny, dark seeds are deceptively nutritious, with a 28g serving containing 4.7g of protein, 11.9g of carbs, and 9.8g of fiber, along with calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, B1, and B3. Chia is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health.

A separate study from 2023 also found that chia seeds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, linked to reduced cancer, diabetes, and heart disease risk. Some research highlights the broader potential of plant-based foods like nuts and seeds to reduce inflammation and disease risk overall, in stark contrast to meat and animal foods.

The new study noted that they detected “no significant impact” on diastolic blood pressure (DBP), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), body size, and blood sugar. Additional research with larger sample sizes could help further explore chia’s potential health benefits.

