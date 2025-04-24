X
Chia Seeds Could Help Lower Heart Disease Risk, Says Study

Chia seeds could help mitigate heart disease risk by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure

Picture shows a glass cup full of blueberry and chia seed pudding Did you know chia seeds may reduce the risk of developing heart disease? - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new study suggests that chia seeds could help lower the risk of heart disease.

According to the study, regularly eating chia seeds can lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides, all of which are considered risk factors for developing heart disease.

“The impact of chia seeds on diabetes, blood pressure, lipid profile, and obesity indicators” was published in Science Direct towards the end of 2024. The researchers conducted a systematic review of 14 previous clinical trials with a total of 835 participants and found that chia seeds had a positive effect on health markers, particularly in high doses and long-term.

“These results suggest that chia supplementation may offer beneficial effects on dyslipidemia, hypertension, and body weight, potentially mitigating the risk of cardiovascular disease,” wrote lead author Jalal Moludi in the study. “Overall, the addition of chia products to one’s diet results in a notable decrease in systolic blood pressure (SBP), total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and triglycerides (TG).”

Plant foods and disease risk

Photo shows chia seeds in a wooden bowl on old rustic wooden table with a matching wooden spoon
Adobe Stock In addition to particular health benefits, chia seeds are well-known for being nutrient-dense

Chia, or Salvia hispanica, is well known for its more general health benefits. The tiny, dark seeds are deceptively nutritious, with a 28g serving containing 4.7g of protein, 11.9g of carbs, and 9.8g of fiber, along with calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, B1, and B3. Chia is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health.

A separate study from 2023 also found that chia seeds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, linked to reduced cancer, diabetes, and heart disease risk. Some research highlights the broader potential of plant-based foods like nuts and seeds to reduce inflammation and disease risk overall, in stark contrast to meat and animal foods.

The new study noted that they detected “no significant impact” on diastolic blood pressure (DBP), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), body size, and blood sugar. Additional research with larger sample sizes could help further explore chia’s potential health benefits.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

