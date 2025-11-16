This Pumpkin Granola Is A Tasty Festive Breakfast

Halloween might be over, but pumpkins are still very much in season, and Natlicious Food’s pumpkin granola makes autumn mornings easy and full of flavor. This homemade granola combines steamed pumpkin, oats, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds for a seasonal breakfast that’s both simple and nourishing. Making granola at home takes just minutes of mixing and baking, and it stores well for weeks.

Pumpkin adds a hint of natural sweetness and color, while pumpkin seeds bring crunch and essential minerals. Walnuts contribute healthy fats and a toasty flavor that pairs well with the spices in the mix. Once baked, the granola becomes crisp and golden, perfect for layering or sprinkling.

Enjoy this pumpkin granola with plant-based yogurt, milk, or fruit. Try adding banana slices, figs, or apples for extra texture. It also makes a quick snack straight from the jar or a topping for smoothie bowls. Easy to prepare and versatile to use, this granola captures the flavor of the season and keeps breakfast interesting as the weather turns cool.

How to make your own pumpkin granola

This pumpkin granola combines oats, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds with real pumpkin for a simple autumn breakfast that stays crisp and flavorful for weeks. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 120 g steamed pumpkin

85 ml coconut oil

85 ml maple syrup

1 tablespoon peanut butter

250 g oats

50 g walnuts

70 g pumpkin seeds Instructions In a food processor, add the pumpkin, coconut oil, maple syrup, peanut butter and blend.

In a large bowl, add the oats, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and add the pumpkin mixture.

Mix well with a spatula and spread on a baking tray that is lined with parchment paper.

Bake in a preheated oven at 150°C for 25-30 minutes, turning half way through.

Remove from the oven, let it cool on a room temperature, it will continue to harden even more.

Once it’s cool, store it in an air-tight container or glass storage jar for up to 3 weeks.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

