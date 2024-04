Who said breakfast is boring? This vegan recipe for double chocolate overnight oats is here to transform your mornings, all while being (sort of) healthy as well.

Overnight oats are a no-cook method of making oatmeal by soaking oats in liquid (usually milk) overnight in the refrigerator. The soaking process allows the oats to absorb the liquid, softening them in a similar way to cooking, but without the need for heat. This method not only simplifies the preparation of oatmeal but also saves time in the morning, making it a popular breakfast choice for those with busy schedules.

The below recipe, which comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club‘s cookbook Everyone Can Cook Vegan, uses plant-based milk (you can pick your favorite) alongside ingredients like nut butter, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips. If you have a sweet tooth, it’s a perfect breakfast, snack, or any meal you fancy.

Double chocolate overnight oats

Bounce out of bed for a mouth-watering, super-fuelled start to the day! Quickly prep these indulgent oats the night before, ready to grab and go the next morning! No ratings yet Duration 5 mins Prep Time 5 mins Ingredients 1/2 cup rolled oats (use gluten-free if needed)

3/4 cup unsweetened plant milk (soya milk has the highest protein content)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp nut or seed butter of your choice

2 tsp chia seeds

1-2 tbsp (depending on how chocolatey you like it) raw cacao or cocoa powder

1 tbsp syrup (eg agave or maple)

2 tbsp vegan dark chocolate chips or cacao nibs

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp vegan vanilla protein powder (optional)

Optional toppings: berries or any other chopped fruit you fancy, cinnamon, coconut flakes, desiccated coconut, dried fruit, fresh mint, granola, hemp seeds, jam, mixed nuts, muesli, nut butter, pumpkin seeds, sliced banana, sunflower seeds, vegan chocolate sauce or melted chocolate, vegan yoghurt Instructions Using a small mason jar or small airtight bowl/box, add all of the ingredients and stir until thoroughly combined.

Add any of the toppings you like or you can add them the next day if preferred.

Leave overnight in the fridge ready to grab and go the next morning!

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

Viva! This recipe comes from Viva’s vegan cookbook

