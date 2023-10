Apple pie is already a hugely popular (and easy to veganize) dessert, but have you ever thought about incorporating this dish into the most important meal of the day? Let us introduce to you: apple pie overnight oats.

Many of us are now waking up to dark and cold mornings, and this comforting and protein-packed vegan breakfast is perfect for the winter months. It comes from World of Vegan, and it’s high in fiber, gluten-free, and easy to prepare.

What are overnight oats?

Overnight oats refer to oats that have been soaked in milk in the fridge for an extended period of time, usually overnight. While they are soaking, they absorb the liquid and turn soft, meaning they are ready to eat after a few hours. While some overnight oats recipes use dairy milk, this can easily be replaced with oat, almond, soy, or any vegan alternative.

Like oatmeal, overnight oats are widely considered to be a healthy breakfast. Oats are regarded as a high quality source of plant protein, and they also contain a wide vitamins and minerals. Mixing them with plant milk also gives you the added bonus of the nutrients in these – pick one fortified with calcium and vitamin B12 for maximum benefit.

If you’re looking for easy, healthy, and vegan overnight oats recipes, check out the below recipe for apple pie overnight oats:

Apple pie overnight oats recipe

Dessert for breakfast? Don't mind if we do! These apple pie overnight oats give you all the comfort of apple pie with the healthful benefits of oatmeal. This is a delicious spin on overnight oats! No ratings yet Prep Time 5 mins Servings 1 Ingredients 1 cup rolled oats

1 tbsp chia seeds, optional

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 tbsp brown sugar, or maple syrup

1 cup plant-based milk, any type

½ cup apple, diced (reserve half of the diced apple for topping)

1 handful vegan granola or chopped nuts

Optional toppings: warm baked apples with maple syrup and a shake of cinnamon Instructions In a container, glass, or mason jar, add the rolled oats, chia seeds (optional), cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, plant-based milk, and half of the diced apple and mix well. Top with remaining apple.

Cover and refrigerate overnight (or for 3+ hours).

Remove from fridge, top with granola or chopped nuts, and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from World of Vegan. You can view the original recipe here.

