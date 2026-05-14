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Breakfast Vegan Recipes

9 Cozy Vegan Breakfasts That Aren’t Oatmeal

Breakfasts don't have to be boring, try these 9 recipes to start your day

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6 Minutes Read

a picture of a stacked vegan breakfast burger made with vegan burger patties, vegan smoky bacon, vegan cheddar, guacamole, and more topped on an English muffin for cozy vegan breakfasts Enjoy a variety of breakfast options this winter without turning to a bowl of oats - Media Credit: Romy London

Cold mornings often call for something warm, filling, and comforting, but oatmeal doesn’t need to be the default. Cozy vegan breakfasts can take many forms, especially in winter, when hot pans, ovens, and slow mornings feel more inviting. Switching things up helps breakfast feel intentional rather than repetitive.

This list focuses on breakfasts that bring warmth and substance without relying on a bowl of oats. You’ll find baked dishes, savory plates, and protein-forward options that work well when the weather turns cold. These meals offer different textures and flavors, from crisp edges to soft centers, giving mornings more variety and interest.

Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Weekday Breakfasts

Having a mix of cozy vegan breakfasts makes winter mornings easier to enjoy. Warm, satisfying food can help you start the day feeling steady and well-fed, whether you prefer something savory, lightly sweet, or more filling. With plenty of plant-based options beyond oatmeal, breakfast becomes something to look forward to rather than rush through.

Plant-based yogurt tofu

yogurt tofu or marinated cubes of soft tofu in spicy and tangy plant-based yogurt
Try this yogurt tofu in a sandwich, on a wrap, or in a power bowl

Try this plant-based yogurt tofu recipe by Natlicious Food for a high-protein breakfast option. Cubed tofu marinates in spiced plant yogurt with lemon and nutritional yeast, then bakes until tender with lightly crisp edges, delivering bold flavor that works well warm or chilled.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin spiced latte pancakes

pumpkin spiced latte pancakes with ground coffee and maple syrup
The Happy Pear You can add fruit, vegan yogurt, and other toppings to these autumnal pancakes

These pumpkin spiced latte pancakes by The Happy Pear are another easy morning option perfect with tea or coffee. Coffee and warm spices blend into a smooth batter that cooks into soft, golden pancakes with a café-style aroma and a gently sweet, spiced finish.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea flour omelet

chickpea flour omelet with kala namak, nutritional yeast, and silken tofu
Veggie Anh Chickpea flour is high in fiber and protein

For a high-protein option, make this chickpea flour omelet by Veggie Anh. A blended mix of chickpea flour, silken tofu, and nutritional yeast cooks into a soft, crepe-like omelet, with black salt adding a familiar savory note and lightly crisp edges.

Find the recipe here.

Chai spiced cinnamon rolls

a baking dish full of vegan chai spiced cinnamon rolls
Elaine Skiadas Add in chai spice and maple for an extra special cinnamon roll

If you love baked goods in the morning, make these chai spiced cinnamon rolls by Elaine Skiadas. Fluffy dough wraps a fragrant chai-spiced filling, then bakes until tender and warm, finished with a maple glaze that melts into each swirl.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Brunch Recipes

Scrambled tofu burrito

Three high protein scrambled tofu burritos
Natlicious Food Scrambled tofu is a great alternative to scrambled eggs

Natlicious Food’s scrambled tofu burrito is a breakfast, brunch, and post-workout meal all in one. Spiced tofu and slow-simmered kidney beans fill a warm wrap alongside hummus, cabbage, and avocado cream for a hearty, savory bite.

Find the recipe here.

Banana tarte tatin French toast

a picture of a slice of banana Tarte Tatin French toast topped with vegan ice cream, maple syrup and berries for cozy vegan breakfasts
Joann Pai This French toast recipe will have you coming back for more and more

On cold weekend mornings, make this banana tarte tatin French toast by Amanda Bankert. Caramelized bananas bake beneath custardy, soaked bread, then flip into a glossy, golden-topped dish with rich sweetness and soft layers throughout.

Find the recipe here.

Egg-free tofu Benedict

tofu benedict with spinach and vegan Hollandaise sauce
Simon Smith This tofu Benedict is completely free from animal products

This tofu Benedict from Gaz Oakley is a vegan twist on the classic eggs Benedict. Smoked tofu replaces eggs beneath a smooth hollandaise, layered with greens on toasted muffins, and finished with herbs and tomatoes for a rich, savory plate.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet berry breakfast bake

vegan quinoa sweet-berry bake made with chia seeds, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, vanilla, maple syrup, and coconut milk and cream for cozy vegan breakfasts
Yecenia Currie Tired of oats? Give this quinoa-based sweet-berry breakfast bake a try

Next, try this sweet berry breakfast bake by Yecenia Currie. Quinoa bakes with coconut milk, chia, and berries into a softly set slice, scented with cinnamon and vanilla, then topped with whipped coconut and fresh fruit.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan breakfast burger

a picture of a stacked vegan breakfast burger made with vegan burger patties, vegan smoky bacon, vegan cheddar, guacamole, and more topped on an English muffin
Romy London What better way to start the day than with a hearty and indulgent breakfast burger made with all the best bits?

Finally, try this easy vegan breakfast burger recipe by Romy London. A stacked English muffin holds a plant-based patty, crispy hash brown, smoky bacon, chili jam, and creamy sauce, delivering bold contrast between crunch, heat, and richness.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 8 Easy Vegan Egg Recipes, From Yolks To Omelet

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

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