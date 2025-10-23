X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Pumpkin Spiced Latte Pancakes

These festive pancakes use pumpkin puree to make them moist

pumpkin spiced latte pancakes with ground coffee and maple syrup You can add fruit, vegan yogurt, and other toppings to these autumnal pancakes - Media Credit: The Happy Pear
These pumpkin spiced latte pancakes are fluffy, fragrant, and made for cozy mornings. They blend the flavor of coffee with warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom for a festive twist on classic pancakes. You can make them with pumpkin, butternut, or sweet potato, and whatever you have on hand works perfectly.

The batter comes together in minutes by blending all the ingredients until smooth. Once on the pan, the edges bubble and turn golden, filling your kitchen with that autumn spice aroma. They cook evenly and hold their shape well, making them easy to flip. This recipe from The Happy Pear is simple to follow and great for a vegan brunch or relaxed weekend breakfast.

Serve them warm with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of coconut yogurt. The recipe makes enough for three, but you can easily double it if you’re feeding more. Whether it’s pumpkin season or not, these pancakes bring a cozy café feel to your table.

Prep your pumpkin spiced latte pancakes

Fluffy, spiced, and lightly sweet, these pumpkin latte pancakes combine coffee and autumn flavors in one easy vegan brunch dish .
pumpkin spiced latte pancakes with ground coffee and maple syrup
Duration50 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 175 g self raising flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 3 tbsp pumpkin puree
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup or liquid sweetener
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp ground cardamom
  • ½ tsp allspice
  • 275 ml rice milk
  • 1 tbsp finely ground coffee optional but recommended

Instructions

  • Put all your ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
  • Place a non-stick frying pan on high heat. Spray a small amount of oil onto the pan to prevent sticking. Once the oil heats up, reduce the heat to medium.
  • Pour enough batter to lightly cover the surface of your pan (approximately 5 tablespoons for a large pancake or 2-3 tablespoons for smaller ones). Move the pan around to spread the batter evenly and make the pancake thin.
  • Once bubbles start to form around the edges and middle, it’s time to flip the pancake over. Cook on the other side until browned. It’s done when both sides are golden. Repeat the process until all your pancakes are cooked. Once done, serve and enjoy!
Serving Suggestions:
Maple syrup, banana, fresh berries, almond butter, coconut yogurt, fresh mango, passion fruit, cacao nibs, bee pollen, or goji berries.

This recipe comes from The Happy Pear. You can find their website here.

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

