These pumpkin spiced latte pancakes are fluffy, fragrant, and made for cozy mornings. They blend the flavor of coffee with warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom for a festive twist on classic pancakes. You can make them with pumpkin, butternut, or sweet potato, and whatever you have on hand works perfectly.

The batter comes together in minutes by blending all the ingredients until smooth. Once on the pan, the edges bubble and turn golden, filling your kitchen with that autumn spice aroma. They cook evenly and hold their shape well, making them easy to flip. This recipe from The Happy Pear is simple to follow and great for a vegan brunch or relaxed weekend breakfast.

Serve them warm with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of coconut yogurt. The recipe makes enough for three, but you can easily double it if you’re feeding more. Whether it’s pumpkin season or not, these pancakes bring a cozy café feel to your table.

Prep your pumpkin spiced latte pancakes

Fluffy, spiced, and lightly sweet, these pumpkin latte pancakes combine coffee and autumn flavors in one easy vegan brunch dish . No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 175 g self raising flour

½ tsp salt

3 tbsp pumpkin puree

1 tbsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp maple syrup or liquid sweetener

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cardamom

½ tsp allspice

275 ml rice milk

1 tbsp finely ground coffee optional but recommended Instructions Put all your ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Place a non-stick frying pan on high heat. Spray a small amount of oil onto the pan to prevent sticking. Once the oil heats up, reduce the heat to medium.

Pour enough batter to lightly cover the surface of your pan (approximately 5 tablespoons for a large pancake or 2-3 tablespoons for smaller ones). Move the pan around to spread the batter evenly and make the pancake thin.

Once bubbles start to form around the edges and middle, it’s time to flip the pancake over. Cook on the other side until browned. It’s done when both sides are golden. Repeat the process until all your pancakes are cooked. Once done, serve and enjoy! Serving Suggestions: Maple syrup, banana, fresh berries, almond butter, coconut yogurt, fresh mango, passion fruit, cacao nibs, bee pollen, or goji berries.

This recipe comes from The Happy Pear. You can find their website here.

