Chai Spiced Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are the perfect winter dessert

a baking dish full of vegan chai spiced cinnamon rolls Add in chai spice and maple for an extra special cinnamon roll - Media Credit: Elaine Skiadas
These vegan chai spiced cinnamon rolls from Elaine Skiadas’ cookbook Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook bring a new twist to the classic treat. The dough is soft and fluffy, filled with a blend of cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and allspice. These rolls are topped with a maple glaze, making them a great option for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. The chai spices add depth to the usual cinnamon roll flavor, giving them a little extra something special.

This recipe is ideal for cozy mornings or holiday gatherings. The rolls rise twice, allowing the dough to develop a light texture. If you’re short on time, you can prep them the night before and bake them fresh in the morning. They’re best enjoyed warm, straight from the oven, with the glaze melting into each bite.

Chai spiced cinnamon rolls

Cinnamon rolls are great any time of the year but they're especially good when it's cold out. This chai spice version is gooey, soft, and topped with a maple glaze.
a baking dish full of vegan chai spiced cinnamon rolls
No ratings yet
Servings9 rolls

Ingredients

Cinnamon roll dough
  • 1 cup+ 2 tbsp (270 ml) water
  • 2 tbsp (25 g) organic cane sugar
  • 1 tsp active dry yeast
  • 3 cups (375 g) all-purpose flour plus more as needed
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • 6 tbsp (84 g) vegan butter melted
  • Olive oil for bowl
Filling
  • ½ cup (112 g) vegan butter softened
  • 1 cup (225 g) light or dark brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp (8 g) ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground cardamom
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp ground allspice
  • Vegan butter for baking dish
Maple glaze
  • 1 cup (120 g) powdered sugar
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) pure maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 to 2 tbsp (15 to 30 ml) nondairy milk

Instructions

  • Heat the water in a microwave-safe bowl in a microwave or in a small saucepan over the stove until it’s lukewarm but not yet hot (110 to 115°F [43 to 46°C]). Stir in the sugar and yeast. Let the mixture stand for 5 minutes until the yeast foams.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Pour in the melted vegan butter and the yeast mixture and mix with a wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms. Turn out the dough onto a clean work surface and knead for 5 to 6 minutes, or until soft and springy. If the dough feels too dry, wet your hands with a little warm water and continue kneading. If it’s sticking to your fingers, add a dusting of flour, but err on the side of a stickier dough.
  • Place the dough in a well-oiled bowl and turn the dough over a couple of times so it’s coated with oil. Cover the bowl with a clean, damp towel and place in a warm spot to rise for 1½ hours, or until the dough has doubled in size (see Tip).
  • While the dough rises, make the filling: In a small bowl, use a spatula to mix the vegan butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and allspice into a spreadable paste.
  • Grease a 9 x 13–inch (23 x 33–cm) baking dish with vegan butter and line with parchment paper, leaving a slight overhang for easy removal.
  • Once the dough has risen, roll it into a 12 x 18–inch (30 x 45–cm) rectangle. Spread the filling mixture over the surface and, starting from the wider end of the rectangle, roll the dough into a tight log. Use a sharp knife or a clean length of dental floss to cut the log into nine equal-sized pieces.
  • In the prepared baking dish, arrange the rolls,cut side down, in a single layer. They will rise quite a bit, so each roll should just barely be touching the others. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot to rise for another 45 minutes.
  • When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Uncover the cinnamon rolls and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the tops are lightly golden brown. Be careful not to overbake, these taste best when they’re still a little gooey.
  • While the cinnamon rolls bake, make the glaze:In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, maple syrup, vanilla and 1 tablespoon(15 ml) of nondairy milk. If the glaze seems too thick, add another splash of milk until it’s smooth and pourable.
  • Remove the cinnamon rolls from the oven and allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes before pouring the glaze on top. Serve warm.
Tips:
While the dough is rising, fill a large dish with hot water and place it next to the bowl in the oven. Don’t turn the oven on! The warm, moist environment will help the dough double in size. Be sure to remove the bowl of water before baking the rolls.
 
If you plan on having these cinnamon rolls for breakfast or brunch, you can roll out the dough the day before and let them do their final proof in the fridge overnight. The next morning, let the rolls come to room temperature and bake as instructed.

Reprinted with permission from Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook by Elaine Skiadas. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Elaine Skiadas.

The Author

Elaine Skiadas

Elaine Skiadas is the teenage recipe developer, food photographer and author behind the popular blog Wandering Chickpea. Her work has been featured on popular websites such as feedfeed, Vegan Bowls and Good Old Vegan. She currently attends UC Santa Barbara as a psychology and brain sciences major.

More by Elaine Skiadas

