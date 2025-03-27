High Protein ‘Bubble Bagel Bites’

These vegan bubble bagel bites from CALL ME VEGAN by Halle Burns are a high-protein, chewy snack you can whip up fast. The key ingredient is vital wheat gluten — a flour packed with protein that gives the bites their signature texture. You mix it with just a few other pantry staples to make a simple dough, then roll it into bite-sized balls and coat them in everything bagel seasoning.
Once baked, they puff up and turn golden, with a chewy inside and crisp edges. They’re perfect straight from the oven or dipped in vegan cream cheese. Halle recommends tofu cream cheese or a store-bought option like Kite Hill.
These bites are easy to make and super tasty. Each one packs in a solid protein boost, thanks to the vital wheat gluten. Enjoy them as a snack, party bite, or part of a high-protein vegan breakfast. No long prep, no fancy tools — just chewy, savory goodness.
Bubble bagel bites
Ingredients
For the tofu cream cheese
- 7 ounces firm or extra firm tofu drained and at room temperature
- 3 tablespoons Homemade
- Vegan mayo
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice or vinegar
- 1 tablespoon seltzer water
For the bagel bites
- ¼ cup vital wheat gluten
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tablespoon tapioca starch
- ¾ teaspoon baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon white vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 to 2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning
- Tofu cream cheese or store-bought vegan cream cheese such as Kite Hill for serving
Instructions
Tofu cream cheese
- In a blender, combine the tofu, mayo, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, and seltzer water. Blend on high until very smooth, scraping down the sides as needed.
- Transfer the mixture to a lidded container, smoothing the top with a spatula, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before using. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
For the bubble bagel bites
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the vital wheat gluten, water, tapioca starch, baking powder, vinegar, and salt until a shaggy dough forms. The dough will be very wet. Using your hands, knead the dough for 1 to 2 minutes until it becomes smooth.
- Break the dough into tablespoon-size pieces and roll them into balls roughly 1 inch in diameter.
- Pour the everything bagel seasoning into a small bowl and roll the balls in it until covered. Place the bites an inch or two apart on an ungreased sheet pan.
- Bake for 10 minutes, then turn each bite over so it can brown a little more on the other side.
- Continue baking until they are puffed and golden, 13 to 15 minutes total. Serve with tofu cream cheese.
- They are best enjoyed right from the oven.
Excerpted from CALL ME VEGAN: Easy Plant-Based Recipes for Every Craving. Copyright @ 2024 by Halle Burns. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Lauren Volo. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.