High Protein ‘Bubble Bagel Bites’

These vegan bubble bagel bites from CALL ME VEGAN by Halle Burns are a high-protein, chewy snack you can whip up fast. The key ingredient is vital wheat gluten — a flour packed with protein that gives the bites their signature texture. You mix it with just a few other pantry staples to make a simple dough, then roll it into bite-sized balls and coat them in everything bagel seasoning.

Once baked, they puff up and turn golden, with a chewy inside and crisp edges. They’re perfect straight from the oven or dipped in vegan cream cheese. Halle recommends tofu cream cheese or a store-bought option like Kite Hill.

These bites are easy to make and super tasty. Each one packs in a solid protein boost, thanks to the vital wheat gluten. Enjoy them as a snack, party bite, or part of a high-protein vegan breakfast. No long prep, no fancy tools — just chewy, savory goodness.

Bubble bagel bites

Vital wheat gluten is high in plant protein and often used in meat substitutes. Here they make a chewy, airy snack that pairs well with tofu cream cheese. No ratings yet Servings 6 bites Ingredients For the tofu cream cheese 7 ounces firm or extra firm tofu drained and at room temperature

3 tablespoons Homemade

Vegan mayo

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice or vinegar

1 tablespoon seltzer water For the bagel bites ¼ cup vital wheat gluten

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon tapioca starch

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon white vinegar

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 to 2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning

Tofu cream cheese or store-bought vegan cream cheese such as Kite Hill for serving Instructions Tofu cream cheese In a blender, combine the tofu, mayo, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, and seltzer water. Blend on high until very smooth, scraping down the sides as needed.

Transfer the mixture to a lidded container, smoothing the top with a spatula, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before using. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. For the bubble bagel bites Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a medium bowl, stir together the vital wheat gluten, water, tapioca starch, baking powder, vinegar, and salt until a shaggy dough forms. The dough will be very wet. Using your hands, knead the dough for 1 to 2 minutes until it becomes smooth.

Break the dough into tablespoon-size pieces and roll them into balls roughly 1 inch in diameter.

Pour the everything bagel seasoning into a small bowl and roll the balls in it until covered. Place the bites an inch or two apart on an ungreased sheet pan.

Bake for 10 minutes, then turn each bite over so it can brown a little more on the other side.

Continue baking until they are puffed and golden, 13 to 15 minutes total. Serve with tofu cream cheese.

They are best enjoyed right from the oven.

Excerpted from CALL ME VEGAN: Easy Plant-Based Recipes for Every Craving. Copyright @ 2024 by Halle Burns. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Lauren Volo. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

