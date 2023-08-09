 One In Five Whoppers Sold At Burger King Germany Is Plant-Based
Alternative Protein Business Food Other News

One In Five Whoppers Sold At Burger King Germany Is Plant-Based

Meat-free dining is on the rise in Germany

By

3 Minutes Read

Two friends eating a Burger King vegan burger off the plant-based menu Burger King offers a number of options for plant-based consumers - Media Credit: Burger King
Your ad here?

Advertisement

A Burger King Germany employee has revealed that one in five Whoppers sold at the popular fast food chain is plant-based. 

Meat-free eating is seeing a boom in popularity in the country. Earlier this year, it was reported that around 10 percent of Germans are vegetarians. It’s also thought that 3.8 percent eat vegan diets. Burger King is catering to the country’s skyrocketing plant-based demand by selling a meat-free version of every menu item

Speaking recently to Vegconomist, Klaus Schmaeing, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King Germany, said that the team are “putting their heart and soul” into driving plant-based options forward.

“Approximately one in five Whoppers is now sold with a plant-based patty,” he said. “In the case of the Long Chicken, almost one in four products are ordered with a plant-based patty. But we are not stopping there. We will continue to surprise our guests and fans with exciting innovations and offer them opportunities to try plant-based alternatives.”

Burger King goes meat-free

Burger King Germany stocks vegan meat from Dutch brand The Vegetarian Butcher. It also features vegan cheese from Violife in its Long Chicken product. While this product is vegan, some of the meat-free items feature egg products or dairy cheese. You should always check with your server before ordering.

The chain opened the world’s first entirely plant-based Burger King branch in Cologne in 2021. This proved popular, and a number of other countries – including the UK, Portugal, and Austria – followed suit. 

The outside of vegan-friendly fast food restaurant Burger King
Adobe Stock Burger King offers a plant-based Whopper in a number of countries

Burger King is becoming widely known for its meat-free menu. At the start of last year, it announced that it would be making 50 percent of its menu meat-free in the UK. It also introduced vegan nuggets and a plant-based Whopper. At the time, the Chief Executive Alasdair Murdoch said the launches were a “significant milestone.”

“Adapting to customer preferences is a key focus at Burger King – we are committed to helping our guests make good decisions about what they eat and drink and providing them with informed choices – whether through clear nutrition and allergen labeling, or by offering vegan and vegetarian options,” Murdoch said at the time.

Fast food restaurants embrace veganism

Burger King isn’t the only fast food restaurant to have adapted its menu to cater for the ever-growing meat-free population. McDonald’s offers plant-based nuggets and a vegan McFlurry in Germany, as well as the McPlant burger in many other countries. So successful was the launch of the vegan burger in the UK, that it released a “Double McPlant” in January of this year.

The burger was made with two Beyond Meat patties, and came served with vegan cheese, mayo, as well as tomato, lettuce, and gherkins. “It’s no secret that people went wild for the taste [of the original McPlant burger], with many taking to Twitter to express their desire for a doubled-up version,” a spokesperson said at the time.

Other fast food joints with vegan menus include Subway, has introduced a range of plant-based subs in a number of countries. KFC, Nando’s, and Pizza Hut also cater to plant-based consumers.

More like this:

Tagged

burger king

business

fast food

food

germany

whopper
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

A vegan burger featuring Beyond Meat's plant-based chicken alternative
Alternative Protein
Beyond Meat Sales Fall By 30%, Reigniting ‘Plant-Based Fad’ Debate

5 minutes to read

A plant-based Meatless Marinara with vegan meat and cheese, part of the Subway UK & Ireland vegan menu
Food
How To Eat Vegan At Subway: All The Plant-Based Options

4 minutes to read

Kids eating vegan food at a UK nursery
Food
Over 130 UK Nurseries Get Access To Vegan Food Options

3 minutes to read

Vegan celebrity, actor and writer Natalie Portman
Celebrities
Is Natalie Portman Vegan? Everything She’s Said About The Movement

5 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active