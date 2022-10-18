Burger King To Open Another Fully Vegan Branch In The UK

Burger King has announced that it will be making another one of its restaurants 100 percent vegan.

From October 26 until November 6, the branch on The Mall site in Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, will only serve plant-based products.

The move comes just a few months after the fast food chain made its flagship restaurant in London’s Leicester square fully vegan for one month.

“We’re incredibly proud of our meat-free menu; it delivers big taste with no compromises and reflects our ongoing commitment to serving a diverse and innovative range of products,” Katie Evans, from Burger King UK, said in a statement.

“Following the success of the Leicester Square takeover in London, we are looking forward to bringing this range of delicious meat-free menu items to our customers in Bristol.”

For its plant-based Bristol branch, Burger King will be making vegan versions of 24 menu items. One of these is the Bakon King, which will be launched for the first time.

Burger King uses plant-based brands like Violife cheese and La Vie bacon.

Fast Food moves away from meat

Earlier this year, Burger King announced that it would make its entire menu 50 percent meat-free by 2030. The chain has previously released vegan versions of iconic products like the Whopper and Chicken Royale, which it sells in restaurants across the UK.

Burger King isn’t the only fast food chain to do so. McDonald’s has also tapped into the vegan market with its McPlant burger. Restaurants like Subway, Pizza Hut, and Domino’s also have a number of plant-based offerings.

The new vegan Burger King branch will also be giving away 100 free Vegan Royales to mark its launch. Visit its website for more information on how to claim.