 Kids Confused By Burger King's Vegan Chicken In New Advert
Kids Confused By Burger King’s Vegan Chicken In New Advert

Burger King has unveiled a new commercial advertising its plant-based chicken

A child eating vegan chicken with her dad in a Burger King "confusing times" advert The child asks if vegan chicken "counts like a vegetable" in the advert - Media Credit: Burger King
A new advert that sees kids get confused by the concept of vegan chicken has been released to promote Burger King’s meat-free range

The commercial is the third installment in Burger King’s “Confusing Times” campaign. The campaign puts the “confusing” thoughts of the population front and center – and the latest focuses on those of children.

The 80-second film, directed by David Madrid, is promoting Burger King’s plant-based menu, including the meat-free Long Chicken sandwich. It sees kids ask questions like “Is a cookie jar still a cookie jar if there are no cookies in it?” and “why did dad spend all this money on a car if only the front windows open?”.

Towards the end of the ad, a child’s voice says: “It’s all a little confusing these days, my friends. The perfect days to try Burger King’s Plant-Based Long Chicken that dad says tastes exactly like… A Long Chicken.” The child then asks: “Does this count like a vegetable?”

The ad is currently airing in Latin America. It will reportedly be adapted for other countries and released globally at a later date.

Burger King goes plant-based

The outside of a plant-based Burger King branch
Burger King Burger King has been increasingly catering to vegans

The advert comes amid a rapid expansion of Burger King’s plant-based options across the world. 

“This year’s campaign is coming back to the origin of Burger King’s leap in the plant-based segment, which started with the plant-based Whopper and has been steadily expanding ever since,” Sabrina Ferretti, Burger King’s Head of International Marketing, said in a statement. 

“With Colombia adding the plant-based Long Chicken and Nuggets, and countries in Europe offering most of their sandwiches and nuggets with plant-based alternatives, we’re covering everything right down to the plant-based Whopper Jr. This chapter of Confusing Times does a great job of renewing the platform while serving more guests’ needs.” 

Burger King is arguably the mainstream fast food restaurant doing the most to embrace plant-based eating. In the UK, for example, it is aiming to make 50 percent of its menu meat-free by 2030. 

The chain has also established a number of temporary all-vegan restaurants in a number of countries. The first of these was in London, England, and there have since been openings in Israel, Denmark, and Portugal

Burger King vegan menu

A Burger King advert promoting its La Vie vegan bacon burger with plant-based meat
Burger King/La Vie Burger King recently added vegan bacon to its menu in the UK

The chain’s plant-based options vary depending on where you are in the world. The Plant-Based Whopper and Chicken Royale are regular additions, but these are sometimes made on the same grill as meat or with non-vegan sauces. You should always check with your server before ordering. 

Other meat-free menu items include nuggets, Plant Based Bakon King, and Vegan Royale With Cheeze and Bakon.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

