Burger King Germany Offers A Meat-Free Version Of Everything On The Menu

In the last year or so, Burger King has arguably become a leader in plant-based fast food options.

While several fast food chains have vegan options now, the multinational, which originated in Jacksonville back in the 1950s, has expanded its meatless range all over the world. It has even opened a number of 100 percent plant-based locations.



And it doesn’t appear to be slowing down: In Germany, the chain has started offering a veggie alternative for every item on its menu.

“From now on, guests at Burger King can choose between plant-based and meat for all products. And without making any compromises in terms of taste,” reads Burger King Germany’s website. It also notes that the chain is always working on expanding its meatless options.

Per Vegconomist, Klaus Schmäing, the chain’s director of marketing, said: “We are the first major company in the QSR sector to do this and have thus more than doubled our range of plant-based products.”



“The large group we want to address are flexitarians. But beyond that, of course, also vegetarians and vegans.”

Plant-based Burger King

The move comes after a plant-based Burger King location was trialed successfully in Cologne last year.

All meatless menu items feature plant-based meat from the Dutch brand The Vegetarian Butcher. There’s the Plant-Based Long Chicken, for example, as well as the Plant-Based Whopper, the Cheesy Bacon Lover Plant-Based, and the Plant-Based X-tra Long Chili Cheese.

While all options are meat-free, not all are plant-based, due to the addition of dairy cheese or sauce with egg. However, options like the Plant-Based Nuggets and the Plant-Based Long Chicken, are certified vegan.

In neighboring Austria, Burger King’s plant-based items are also a hit. There, the chain has even experimented with making meat-free the default. A recent campaign saw customers served plant-based variations of burgers unless they explicitly asked for the meat option.