These ‘Crab’ Cakes Are A Perfect Vegan Starter

These vegan crab cakes are a delicious plant-based take on the “seafood” classic, using hearts of palm instead of crab for a similar flaky texture. With fresh corn, red pepper, and crushed nori, these cakes offer a flavorful and unique twist. They’re perfect as a starter or snack, with a crispy exterior and tender, savory interior that makes them ideal for date nights or casual gatherings.

This recipe from Gracias Madre stands out for its creative mix of ingredients. Hearts of palm mimic the texture of crab, while corn and red pepper add sweetness and color. Old Bay seasoning and crushed nori provide that signature seafood flavor without any fish. These vegan crab cakes pair beautifully with spicy mayo, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon, adding layers of taste and a touch of brightness.

Whether served on a salad, as a sandwich filling, or on their own, these crab cakes are versatile and easy to make. The plant-based ingredients make them a lighter, more sustainable option, while still delivering on taste. They’re a great choice for those seeking an impressive vegan appetizer.

Crab cakes

Vegan crab cakes made with hearts of palm offer a flavorful, plant-based twist on a classic, with hints of nori and Old Bay seasoning. Perfect as a starter or snack, they’re deliciously crispy, savory, and are versatile for any occasion. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the crab cakes 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil plus more for frying

1 cup corn fresh or frozen and thawed

2 teaspoons minced onion

2 teaspoons minced red bell pepper

4 whole hearts of palm shredded (about 1 cup)

3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs gluten-free if desired, plus more for breading

1½ tablespoons vegan mayonnaise

1 tablespoon crushed nori

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

½ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

¼ teaspoon mustard powder

¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper For serving ½ cup spicy mayo of choice

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Lemon wedges Instructions Make the crab cakes In a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the corn, onion, and red pepper and cook until just tender, 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a food processor and pulse to form a coarse puree.

In a large bowl, add the corn mixture, shredded hearts of palm. breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, nori, parsley, Old Bay, mustard powder, salt, and pepper. Stir gently to combine.

On a large plate, place a generous layer of breadcrumbs. Line another plate or baking sheet with parchment. Using a ¼-cup measure, scoop out portions of the crab cake mixture, flatten slightly with your hands, and dredge in the breadcrumbs. Place on the parchment-lined plate and repeat with the remaining mixture.

In a large, deep nonstick or cast-iron pan over medium-high heat, add a thin layer of oil. When the oil is shimmering, working in batches if needed, fry the crab cakes until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining crab cakes. To serve Top each crab cake with a tablespoon or two of the mayo and sprinkle the cilantro on top. Serve with lemon wedges.

Adapted from The Gracias Madre Cookbook Copyright © 2024 by Gracias Madre. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

