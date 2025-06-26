Roasted aubergine salad is the kind of dish that signals the start of warmer days and longer evenings. With its smoky depth and creamy texture, it’s a fresh take on summer eating that works just as well as a centerpiece salad as it does a dip to share. The eggplants are roasted until soft and tender, giving the dish a rich, mellow base.

Bright cherry tomatoes, spring onions, and fresh herbs bring color and freshness, while tahini and garlic add a creamy, tangy contrast. A sprinkle of sumac and chili flakes gives just the right amount of zing and heat. It’s an easy, satisfying combination that feels both rustic and refined.

Whether served as part of a mezze spread, spooned onto crusty bread, or paired with grilled vegetables, this roasted aubergine salad is endlessly versatile. It’s plant-based, easy to prepare, and packed with bold flavors that only improve with time – making it perfect for entertaining or simple weeknight meals.

How to make the salad

It's officially salad season, and we are kicking things off with this roasted aubergine salad that is incredibly delicious and will make a perfect entrée or nibble for your aperitif hour! No ratings yet Ingredients 2 eggplants (aubergines)

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

1 spring onion

110 g cherry tomatoes (around 6)

Fresh parsley

1/3 tsp of each sumac and chilli flakes

1/2 tsp oregano

2 tbsp tahini

1 clove of garlic Instructions Pock some holes on the aubergines, using a fork, then place each one on a piece of aluminium foil. Drizzle a bit of olive oil (1 tablespoon) and season with salt and pepper.

Wrap them individually and place them on a tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 30-40 minutes or until a knife goes easily in.

Once they are ready, set them aside to cool down and in the meantime prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Cut the spring onion and cherry tomatoes into small pieces, chop the parsley and grate the garlic. Place everything into a large bowl.

Once the aubergines have cooled down, cut them in the middle and scoop out the flesh, chop it and add it into the bowl with the other ingredients.

Mix well to combine, taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference. *Serve with crackers or crunchy tortillas. *Store in the fridge for up to 4 days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

