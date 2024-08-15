X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

Try These Parmesan Pickles With Pickle Juice Hummus

This pickle dish is the ultimate vegan snack

By

1 Minutes Read

Vegan parmesan pickles from BOSH! You'll either love or hate this pickle dish - Media Credit:
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Pickle fans, we have just found your ultimate recipe. This parmesan pickle dish (served with pickle juice hummus) is 100 percent vegan, and its sure to impress guests at your next plant-based gathering.

Read more: 3 Vegan Potato Salad Recipes

The recipe comes from BOSH!, and it features a homemade dairy-free parmesan. To make the parmesan, you’ll just need some cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, a bit of sea salt, and a food processor.

For the pickles, you’ll also need an air fryer – though you can always fry them in a pan if you’d prefer. This recipe is quick and easy to make, and perfect for outdoor summer parties.

Read more: 7 Sweet Potato Recipes

We LOVE a pickle at BOSH! HQ, so much so that we decided to dedicate an entire recipe to them. Fried to crispy perfection and served with a pickle juice hummus (you heard us right) these bad boys are a great weekend snack and are perfect salty bites.
Vegan parmesan pickles from BOSH!
No ratings yet
Duration15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

For the plant-based parmesan
  • 140 g raw cashews
  • 20 g nutritional yeast
  • 1 tbsp flakey salt
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
For the pickle juice hummus
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 240 g cooked chickpeas (1 can, drained and rinsed)
  • 60 g runny tahini
  • 30 ml pickle juice
  • 15 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp flakey salt
  • Iced water (for desired consistency)
  • 400 g whole pickles (aka gherkins) from a jar
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tbsp plain flour

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200C

Prepare the parmesan

  • Add the cashews, nutritional yeast, salt and garlic powder to the food processor and blitz into a coarse powder
  •  Transfer the parmesan to a container and rinse out the food processor

Prepare the Parmesan Pickles

  • Cut the pickles into quarters lengthwise and add them to a bowl (save one quarter for garnish)
  • Drizzle over the olive oil and toss to coat
  • Sprinkle over the flour and the plant based Parmesan and toss to coat 
  • Transfer the dressed pickles to the air fryer and air-fry for approximately 5 minutes until they’re golden and crispy 

Whilst the Parmesan Pickles are air-frying, make the hummus

  • Peel the garlic clove and add to the food processor along with the chickpeas, tahini, pickle juice, extra virgin olive oil and flakey salt
  • Blend until completely smooth (add ice water sparingly, to reach desired consistency)

Time to serve

  • Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and drizzle over a little olive oil
  • Dice the reserved pickle and sprinkle over the hummus
  • Transfer the Parmesan Pickles to a serving bowl and serve both together immediately

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 4 Protein-Packed Edamame Recipes

Tagged

comfort food

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Childhood friends from Sheffield, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby joined forces to create BOSH!, and in the process, have become the godfathers of modern-day plant-based food. In June 2016, they began their mission to put more plants on plates by launching what has now become the world’s biggest vegan social media brand, reaching 26 million views a month and over 2.5 billion views to date. Their social media presence continues to grow, with their huge social following now sitting at 3.1 million.

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active