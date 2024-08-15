Try These Parmesan Pickles With Pickle Juice Hummus

Pickle fans, we have just found your ultimate recipe. This parmesan pickle dish (served with pickle juice hummus) is 100 percent vegan, and its sure to impress guests at your next plant-based gathering.
Read more: 3 Vegan Potato Salad Recipes
The recipe comes from BOSH!, and it features a homemade dairy-free parmesan. To make the parmesan, you’ll just need some cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, a bit of sea salt, and a food processor.
For the pickles, you’ll also need an air fryer – though you can always fry them in a pan if you’d prefer. This recipe is quick and easy to make, and perfect for outdoor summer parties.
Read more: 7 Sweet Potato Recipes
Ingredients
For the plant-based parmesan
- 140 g raw cashews
- 20 g nutritional yeast
- 1 tbsp flakey salt
- 1 tsp garlic powder
For the pickle juice hummus
- 1 clove garlic
- 240 g cooked chickpeas (1 can, drained and rinsed)
- 60 g runny tahini
- 30 ml pickle juice
- 15 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp flakey salt
- Iced water (for desired consistency)
- 400 g whole pickles (aka gherkins) from a jar
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 3 tbsp plain flour
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 200C
Prepare the parmesan
- Add the cashews, nutritional yeast, salt and garlic powder to the food processor and blitz into a coarse powder
- Transfer the parmesan to a container and rinse out the food processor
Prepare the Parmesan Pickles
- Cut the pickles into quarters lengthwise and add them to a bowl (save one quarter for garnish)
- Drizzle over the olive oil and toss to coat
- Sprinkle over the flour and the plant based Parmesan and toss to coat
- Transfer the dressed pickles to the air fryer and air-fry for approximately 5 minutes until they’re golden and crispy
Whilst the Parmesan Pickles are air-frying, make the hummus
- Peel the garlic clove and add to the food processor along with the chickpeas, tahini, pickle juice, extra virgin olive oil and flakey salt
- Blend until completely smooth (add ice water sparingly, to reach desired consistency)
Time to serve
- Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and drizzle over a little olive oil
- Dice the reserved pickle and sprinkle over the hummus
- Transfer the Parmesan Pickles to a serving bowl and serve both together immediately
This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.
Read more: 4 Protein-Packed Edamame Recipes