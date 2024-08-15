Try These Parmesan Pickles With Pickle Juice Hummus

Pickle fans, we have just found your ultimate recipe. This parmesan pickle dish (served with pickle juice hummus) is 100 percent vegan, and its sure to impress guests at your next plant-based gathering.

Read more: 3 Vegan Potato Salad Recipes

The recipe comes from BOSH!, and it features a homemade dairy-free parmesan. To make the parmesan, you’ll just need some cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, a bit of sea salt, and a food processor.

For the pickles, you’ll also need an air fryer – though you can always fry them in a pan if you’d prefer. This recipe is quick and easy to make, and perfect for outdoor summer parties.

Read more: 7 Sweet Potato Recipes

We LOVE a pickle at BOSH! HQ, so much so that we decided to dedicate an entire recipe to them. Fried to crispy perfection and served with a pickle juice hummus (you heard us right) these bad boys are a great weekend snack and are perfect salty bites. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the plant-based parmesan 140 g raw cashews

20 g nutritional yeast

1 tbsp flakey salt

1 tsp garlic powder For the pickle juice hummus 1 clove garlic

240 g cooked chickpeas (1 can, drained and rinsed)

60 g runny tahini

30 ml pickle juice

15 ml extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp flakey salt

Iced water (for desired consistency)

400 g whole pickles (aka gherkins) from a jar

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp plain flour Instructions Preheat the oven to 200C Prepare the parmesan Add the cashews, nutritional yeast, salt and garlic powder to the food processor and blitz into a coarse powder

Transfer the parmesan to a container and rinse out the food processor Prepare the Parmesan Pickles Cut the pickles into quarters lengthwise and add them to a bowl (save one quarter for garnish)

Drizzle over the olive oil and toss to coat

Sprinkle over the flour and the plant based Parmesan and toss to coat

Transfer the dressed pickles to the air fryer and air-fry for approximately 5 minutes until they’re golden and crispy Whilst the Parmesan Pickles are air-frying, make the hummus Peel the garlic clove and add to the food processor along with the chickpeas, tahini, pickle juice, extra virgin olive oil and flakey salt

Blend until completely smooth (add ice water sparingly, to reach desired consistency) Time to serve Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and drizzle over a little olive oil

Dice the reserved pickle and sprinkle over the hummus

Transfer the Parmesan Pickles to a serving bowl and serve both together immediately

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 4 Protein-Packed Edamame Recipes