Are you looking for a tasty snack or side that doesn’t take too long to make? Then BOSH!’s smashed new potatoes with turmeric mayo is for you. This dish brings together crispy new potatoes and a flavorful, creamy turmeric mayo.

The recipe involves boiling new potatoes until tender, then gently smashing them before roasting to achieve a crispy exterior. The turmeric mayo, made with vegan mayo and spiced with turmeric, adds a vibrant color and a slightly earthy, peppery flavor that perfectly complements the potatoes.

This dish not only offers a lovely texture contrast but also packs a nutritional punch. Moreover, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while the potatoes provide important nutrients like potassium and vitamin C.

The combination of crispy smashed potatoes with the tangy, spiced mayo makes for a satisfying side dish or appetizer that’s sure to impress. You can enjoy these smashed potatoes warm or cold making them great to bring along for a picnic. Additionally, you can pair this dish with bean salads and plant-based pies for a full meal.

Smashed new potatoes with turmeric mayo

This super simple smashed new potato recipe packs a punch with its well-seasoned potatoes and a chili and turmeric mayo dip. Enjoy with plenty of salt and lime and add to your favorite vegan meals. The best part? It takes under 40 minutes to make. No ratings yet Duration 35 mins Servings 8 Ingredients For the potatoes 2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp dried thyme

1 kg new potatoes

1 Pinch of salt and pepper

3 spring onions

Drizzle of olive oil For the dip 1 tsp chili powder

100 grams plant-based mayonnaise

1 tsp turmeric

1 lime

Salt to taste To serve 1 Pinch of chili flakes

Sea salt to taste Instructions Roast the potatoes Preheat the oven to 220°C fan.

Place the potatoes into a large baking tray and cover with the paprika, rosemary, thyme and a good pinch of sea salt.

Mix well so all of the potatoes are coated in the spices before drizzling with a good amount of olive oil.

Mix again and cook for 25 minutes. Smash the potatoes After 25 minutes, crush the potatoes using a fork and place back in the oven for 10 more minutes to crisp up. Make the dip Place the mayo, turmeric, chili powder and lime juice in a bowl and mix until well combined.

Taste and season with salt and pepper. To serve Finely slice the spring onions

Place the cooked smashed potatoes onto a serving plate and top with a good sprinkle of sliced spring onions, sea salt flakes and chili flakes.

Drizzle the dip over the potatoes or serve on the side.

This recipe was republished with permission by BOSH! and the original recipe can be found here.

