This Watermelon Gazpacho Is A Fresh And Wholesome Summer Starter

Dominick Thompson’s vegan watermelon gazpacho from his cookbook Eat What Elephants Eat is a refreshing summer dish. This no-cook recipe blends watermelon, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumber, and red onion for a cold soup that’s light yet flavorful. Both watermelon and tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that gives them their vibrant red color and is known for its health benefits.

Bread adds body to the gazpacho, ensuring a creamy consistency. You can use gluten-free bread if needed, making this dish accessible for everyone. The soup is seasoned with garlic, herbs like basil or parsley, and a splash of red wine vinegar for a tangy finish. After blending, refrigerate it for a few hours to let the flavors meld.

Serve this gazpacho in mugs or bowls on warm days. It’s perfect for outdoor lunches, picnics, or as a light starter at summer dinners. A sprinkle of fresh herbs on top completes the dish.

Watermelon gazpacho

This vegan twist on the classic Spanish soup is a wonderful addition to any summer BBQ. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1¾ pounds tomatoes such as Roma or heirloom, cored, seeded (see Note), and chopped, or 1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes

About 1 medium chopped bell pepper chopped

½ cup finely chopped red onion about 1 small

2 garlic cloves minced

1 large English cucumber peeled, seeded, and chopped (about 1½ cups)

3 cups cubed seeded watermelon about 1 pound

2 slices any type of vegan bread or gluten-free vegan sandwich bread, torn into bite-sized pieces

¼ cup chopped fresh herbs such as basil, parsley, or mint, or a combination of all three, plus more for serving

1½ teaspoons fine sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar Instructions In a blender or food processor, working in two batches, add the tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cucumber, watermelon, bread, and herbs and blend for about 2 minutes, or until smooth. Combine both batches in a large bowl and add the salt, pepper, and vinegar. Stir to incorporate.

Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 3 hours so the flavors meld and the soup chills completely.

Pour into mugs or bowls and top with more herbs, if desired. NOTE: To core and seed a tomato, slice off both ends, then stand it on a flat end on a cutting board. Slicing downward, cut off the 4 sides of the tomato, leaving the core in the center.

Excerpted from EAT WHAT ELEPHANTS EAT: Vegan Recipes for a Strong Body and a Gentle Spirit. Copyright @ 2024 by Dominick Thompson. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Caitlin Bensel. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

