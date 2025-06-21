X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

This Watermelon Gazpacho Is A Fresh And Wholesome Summer Starter

This watermelon gazpacho is the ultimate summer recipe

By

2 Minutes Read

two bowls of watermelon gazpacho made with watermelon, tomato, cucumber, and herbs Try this twist on the classic gazpacho for a sweet and tangy soup - Media Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Dominick Thompson’s vegan watermelon gazpacho from his cookbook Eat What Elephants Eat is a refreshing summer dish. This no-cook recipe blends watermelon, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumber, and red onion for a cold soup that’s light yet flavorful. Both watermelon and tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that gives them their vibrant red color and is known for its health benefits.

Bread adds body to the gazpacho, ensuring a creamy consistency. You can use gluten-free bread if needed, making this dish accessible for everyone. The soup is seasoned with garlic, herbs like basil or parsley, and a splash of red wine vinegar for a tangy finish. After blending, refrigerate it for a few hours to let the flavors meld.

Serve this gazpacho in mugs or bowls on warm days. It’s perfect for outdoor lunches, picnics, or as a light starter at summer dinners. A sprinkle of fresh herbs on top completes the dish.

Read more: Vegan Mushroom Calamari Spaghetti

Watermelon gazpacho

This vegan twist on the classic Spanish soup is a wonderful addition to any summer BBQ.
two bowls of watermelon gazpacho made with watermelon, tomato, cucumber, and herbs
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • pounds tomatoes such as Roma or heirloom, cored, seeded (see Note), and chopped, or 1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes
  • About 1 medium chopped bell pepper chopped
  • ½ cup finely chopped red onion about 1 small
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 large English cucumber peeled, seeded, and chopped (about 1½ cups)
  • 3 cups cubed seeded watermelon about 1 pound
  • 2 slices any type of vegan bread or gluten-free vegan sandwich bread, torn into bite-sized pieces
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs such as basil, parsley, or mint, or a combination of all three, plus more for serving
  • teaspoons fine sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Instructions

  • In a blender or food processor, working in two batches, add the tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cucumber, watermelon, bread, and herbs and blend for about 2 minutes, or until smooth. Combine both batches in a large bowl and add the salt, pepper, and vinegar. Stir to incorporate.
  • Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 3 hours so the flavors meld and the soup chills completely.
  • Pour into mugs or bowls and top with more herbs, if desired.
NOTE: To core and seed a tomato, slice off both ends, then stand it on a flat end on a cutting board. Slicing downward, cut off the 4 sides of the tomato, leaving the core in the center.

Excerpted from EAT WHAT ELEPHANTS EAT: Vegan Recipes for a Strong Body and a Gentle Spirit. Copyright @ 2024 by Dominick Thompson. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Caitlin Bensel. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

Read more: How To Make This Easy Vegan Chestnut And Mushroom Pithivier

Tagged

cucumber

gluten free

recipes

red peppers

tomato

tomatoes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Dominick Thompson

Dominick Thompson is a leading voice in the ethical vegan and No-Meat Athlete movements. An Ironman triathlete and social entrepreneur, Dom reentered the workforce after his imprisonment and began competing in endurance races, including marathons, triathlons, and ultra-races. He eventually became an executive at a leading healthcare company, where he saved enough money to launch Eat What Elephants Eat, an online nutrition and wellness program that gives subscribers a personalized plant-based plan with daily meal recommendations.

More by Dominick Thompson

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active