How To Make This ‘Magical Mushroom’ Hummus

Hummus is a beloved staple in diets all over the world, and it couldn’t be easier to make at home. While many people opt for store-bought hummus, making it from scratch adds extra flavor and nutrition. This recipe for “Magical Mushroom” Hummus is jam-packed with delicious plant-based ingredients (and don’t worry, it’s completely legal…).

Originating in the Middle East, hummus is a creamy and flavorful dip made primarily from blended chickpeas, tahini (ground sesame seeds), lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. Hummus is naturally plant-based because all of its core ingredients come from plants.

This recipe, which comes from Jenné Claiborne’s cookbook Sweet Potato Soul Vegan Vibes, uses mixed mushrooms as its secret ingredient, alongside a mix of herbs and spices. It’s perfect for parties and gatherings, or just to eat at home on the sofa!

‘Magical Mushroom’ Hummus

This chickpea dip is silky smooth and savory, topped with meaty sautéed mushrooms, and I use a little porcini mushroom powder to enhance the mushroom flavor. The trick to making luxuriously silky hummus is to use warm chickpeas. Freshly cooked and right out of the pot is best, but if you must use canned chickpeas, warm them in their liquid before blending. Make sure the beans are warm throughout. No ratings yet Servings 4 cups Ingredients 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

2 cups chopped mixed mushrooms

Sea salt Hummus 3 cups cooked chickpeas, still warm, or 2 cans, warmed (liquid reserved, see note)

3 tbsp tahini

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp porcini mushroom powder or 1/2 tsp truffle mushroom powder

2 tsp mellow (white) miso

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

About 1/4 cup aquafaba, warmed (see note)

Sea salt

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Freshly ground black pepper, for garnish Instructions Make the mushroom topping: In a skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cumin seeds and sauté until the garlic is fragrant and slightly golden, about 1 minute.

Add the mushrooms and a pinch of salt and sauté over medium-low heat until the mushrooms are tender, about 15 minutes. As the mushrooms cook, place a heavy flat pot lid directly on the mushrooms. This will help them before meatier, crispier, and even more flavorful. Make the hummus: While the mushrooms cook, combine the chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, ground cumin, mushroom powder, and miso and blend until creamy in a food processor. With the machine running, slowly pour in the olive oil and then add aquafaba to think. Add as much or as little you would like to achieve your desired texture. I usually add around 1/4 cup.

Season the hummus to taste with salt and lemon juice. Transfer the creamy hummus to a serving bowl. Top with cooked mushrooms. Garnish with a generous drizzle of olive oil, fresh parsley, and black pepper. Aquafaba is the cooking liquid from home-cooked chickpeas or the liquid in the can for canned. When draining the home-cooked or canned chickpeas, be sure to save the aquafaba.

Excerpted from SWEET POTATO SOUL VEGAN VIBES by Jenné Claiborne. Copyright © 2025 by Jenné Claiborne. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

