This recipe for pepper agave figs is unique and flavorful and brings together a delightful balance of sweet and savory. It comes from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen, and uses fresh figs, a dash of black pepper, and a sweet agave syrup to create a treat that’s both refreshing and complex. The figs are partially quartered to create a pocket, which is then filled with a savory basil soy ricotta. The ricotta is browned in a skillet, adding a drier texture and richer flavor.
This dish makes for a great appetizer or a topping for a vegan cheese plate. The combination of agave syrup and pepper gives the figs a slight sweetness with a gentle kick, making it a tasty option for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for a plant-based starter or a fun, savory-sweet snack, peppered agave figs deliver both in one bite. Plus, using fresh figs gives this dish a seasonal touch that works well for summer or fall gatherings.
Note: You can find the recipe for the Basil Soy Ricotta here.
Preparing the peppered agave figs
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon canola oil or oil of choice
- ¼ cup Basil Soy Ricotta
- ¼ cup agave syrup
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 12 large fresh figs
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ricotta and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it browns on the bottom and acquires a drier texture.
- In a small bowl or measuring cup with a pouring spout, stir the agave syrup and pepper together.
- Partially quarter each fig, starting at the stem end and stopping ½ inch before the bottom so that you have a reservoir to hold the filling.
- Gently press each fig open. Spoon 1 teaspoon of the cooked ricotta into the center of each. Arrange on plates or a pretty serving platter and drizzle the peppered agave syrup over the top.
Reprinted with permission from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen by Makini Howell. Sasquatch Books. 2023.
