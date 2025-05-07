X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Peppered Agave Figs

Try this fig recipe when you're craving something sweet and savory

Peppered agave figs with basil soy ricotta Eat this dish as is or with some tapas for a fun lunch - Media Credit: Makini Howell
This recipe for pepper agave figs is unique and flavorful and brings together a delightful balance of sweet and savory. It comes from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen, and uses fresh figs, a dash of black pepper, and a sweet agave syrup to create a treat that’s both refreshing and complex. The figs are partially quartered to create a pocket, which is then filled with a savory basil soy ricotta. The ricotta is browned in a skillet, adding a drier texture and richer flavor.

This dish makes for a great appetizer or a topping for a vegan cheese plate. The combination of agave syrup and pepper gives the figs a slight sweetness with a gentle kick, making it a tasty option for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for a plant-based starter or a fun, savory-sweet snack, peppered agave figs deliver both in one bite. Plus, using fresh figs gives this dish a seasonal touch that works well for summer or fall gatherings.

Note: You can find the recipe for the Basil Soy Ricotta here.

Preparing the peppered agave figs

Figs go notoriously well with savory items like dairy-free cheese and nuts. Try these peppered agave figs for a perfect blend of sweet and savory.
Peppered agave figs with basil soy ricotta
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil or oil of choice
  • ¼ cup Basil Soy Ricotta
  • ¼ cup agave syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 12 large fresh figs

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ricotta and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it browns on the bottom and acquires a drier texture.
  • In a small bowl or measuring cup with a pouring spout, stir the agave syrup and pepper together.
  • Partially quarter each fig, starting at the stem end and stopping ½ inch before the bottom so that you have a reservoir to hold the filling.
  • Gently press each fig open. Spoon 1 teaspoon of the cooked ricotta into the center of each. Arrange on plates or a pretty serving platter and drizzle the peppered agave syrup over the top.

Reprinted with permission from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen by Makini Howell. Sasquatch Books. 2023.

The Author

Makini Howell

MAKINI HOWELL is a lifelong vegan who believes that what is good for the individual will be good for the planet. Makini is passionate about creating a beautiful and stylish dining experience for vegans, foodies, and omnivores in her restaurant group, Plum Restaurants, as well as a small-batch line of Makini’s Kitchen brand tofu. In 2015, she was Stevie Wonder’s personal chef during his yearlong tour and was named one of “16 Black Chefs Changing Food in America” by the New York Times. She focuses on organically grown seasonal vegetables, non-GMO soy, and organic and local fruits and herbs from family-owned farms, in flavorful combinations that are both familiar and surprising.

