This recipe for pepper agave figs is unique and flavorful and brings together a delightful balance of sweet and savory. It comes from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen, and uses fresh figs, a dash of black pepper, and a sweet agave syrup to create a treat that’s both refreshing and complex. The figs are partially quartered to create a pocket, which is then filled with a savory basil soy ricotta. The ricotta is browned in a skillet, adding a drier texture and richer flavor.

This dish makes for a great appetizer or a topping for a vegan cheese plate. The combination of agave syrup and pepper gives the figs a slight sweetness with a gentle kick, making it a tasty option for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for a plant-based starter or a fun, savory-sweet snack, peppered agave figs deliver both in one bite. Plus, using fresh figs gives this dish a seasonal touch that works well for summer or fall gatherings.

Note: You can find the recipe for the Basil Soy Ricotta here.

Preparing the peppered agave figs

Figs go notoriously well with savory items like dairy-free cheese and nuts. Try these peppered agave figs for a perfect blend of sweet and savory. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tablespoon canola oil or oil of choice

¼ cup Basil Soy Ricotta

¼ cup agave syrup

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

12 large fresh figs Instructions Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ricotta and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it browns on the bottom and acquires a drier texture.

In a small bowl or measuring cup with a pouring spout, stir the agave syrup and pepper together.

Partially quarter each fig, starting at the stem end and stopping ½ inch before the bottom so that you have a reservoir to hold the filling.

Gently press each fig open. Spoon 1 teaspoon of the cooked ricotta into the center of each. Arrange on plates or a pretty serving platter and drizzle the peppered agave syrup over the top.

Reprinted with permission from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen by Makini Howell. Sasquatch Books. 2023.

