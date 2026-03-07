10 Recipes That Use Nutritional Yeast Like a Pro

Nutritional yeast shows up in many vegan kitchens, but it often gets used the same way every time. These recipes that use nutritional yeast show how versatile it can be when it’s worked into sauces, fillings, toppings, and baked dishes rather than just sprinkled on top.

Cooks rely on nutritional yeast for its savory, cheese-like flavor and its ability to add depth without overpowering other ingredients. It blends easily into creamy beans, pasta sauces, tofu fillings, and vegetable bakes, and it also helps bind and season mixtures in layered dishes like lasagna or sandwiches. Used well, it rounds out flavors and gives plant-based meals more richness.

This list brings together a range of meals that put nutritional yeast to work in different ways. From pasta and casseroles to beans and sandwiches, each recipe shows a practical way to use this staple ingredient in everyday cooking.

Spinach and pistachio spaghetti

Make dinner for two a little fancier with this restaurant-style pasta dish seasoned with nutritional yeast

Starting this list is this green spaghetti by Jeffrey Boadi that uses nutritional yeast to add a savory, almost cheesy touch to the spinach and pistachio sauce. Blend silken tofu, spinach, pistachios, garlic, lemon, and nooch into a creamy sauce, then toss with whole wheat spaghetti and pasta water.

Find the recipe here.

Ricotta and spinach stuffed shells

This pasta works well with a side salad and garlic bread

More on pasta, try these ricotta and spinach stuffed shells by Liz Douglas. Fill jumbo shells with tofu ricotta, spinach, lemon, garlic, and nutritional yeast. Bake in thickened tomato passata sauce until hot. Assemble ahead, then bake before serving.

Find the recipe here.

Plantain and ‘egg’ breakfast sandwiches

Tofu is used as an egg substitute in this sandwich

In this plantain and ‘egg’ breakfast sandwich by Charlise Rookwood, a healthy amount of nooch (aka nutritional yeast) is combined with black salt to make an eggy seasoning mix. Crumble tofu, cook it in plant butter, and stack with fried plantains on toasted hard dough bread.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy, beany, broccoli power bowl

Lizzie Mayson Lentils, quinoa, silken tofu, and chickpeas make this dish super high in protein

Make this cheesy broccoli power bowl with beans next. It comes from Sophie Waplington and uses a tofu “cheese” sauce with nutritional yeast. Layer quinoa and lentils with cheesy butter beans, charred broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, coriander, and crispy roasted chickpeas.

Find the recipe here.

Lasagna roll ups

Lauren Volo These high-protein pasta pockets are great for lunch or dinner

For something a little different, try these high-protein lasagna roll ups by Halle Burns. Roll lasagna noodles around lentil “beef,” spinach, and vegan mayo. Dip in milk-flour, coat in seasoned crumbs with nutritional yeast, then bake until crisp. Top with marinara or kale pesto crumble.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy, cheesy, lasagna verde

Natlicious Food If you fancy cooking up some comfort food this weekend, this lasagna verde is a great recipe to try

Next, try this lasagna verde recipe by Natlicious Food, it’s dairy-free. Roast courgettes and onion, then layer with lasagna sheets, spinach, pesto, tofu ricotta (spinach, peas, nooch), and soy béchamel with nutritional yeast. Bake, then rest before slicing.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet

Romy London This dish comes together with a handful of ingredients

This one-pan cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet by Romy London uses nutritional yeast for a cheesy boost. Sauté leeks with garlic and sage, stir in miso, beans, aquafaba, and stock, then simmer until creamy. Top with shredded vegan cheese and grill. Serve with toast or potatoes.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy broccoli bake

Isa Chandra Moskowitz This vegan cheesy broccoli bake will become a fall staple thanks to its addition of high-protein silken tofu

For more vegan cheesiness, make Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s cheesy broccoli bake. Blend silken tofu with tahini, lemon, spices, and nutritional yeast, then mix with sautéed onion, garlic, and broccoli. Stir in breadcrumbs, bake until golden, and add extra paprika or vegan cheese.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy lemon and herb beans

Sarah Doig This dish is a perfect blend of savory and sour

From Sarah Doig, these creamy lemon and herb beans use nutritional yeast in soy milk as the base. Soften leeks and garlic, add cannellini and butter beans, herbs, and broth. Reduce, then stir in nutritional yeast and soy milk gently. Finish with lemon juice, zest, dill, and chili flakes.

Find the recipe here.

Plant-based meatball parmigiana hero

Tara Punzone This vegan version of a classic sub uses macadamia parmigiana

Lastly, for an epic finish, make this Tara Punzone recipe, a vegan meatball parmigiana hero. Build a sub with lentil-mushroom meatballs, marinara, cashew mozzarella, and macadamia parmigiana made with nutritional yeast. Toast the bread first, then the sauce, cheese, basil, and serve.

Find the recipe here.

