This Creamy, Cheesy Lasagna Verde Is 100% Vegan

Lasagna verde is a variation of traditional lasagna that replaces the usual red sauce with a lighter, herb-forward green sauce. It’s typically made with layers of pasta, vegetables, ricotta, and béchamel, but this Natlicious Food version remains true to the dish’s origins while using entirely plant-based ingredients. Instead of dairy-based cheese and cream, this recipe includes a homemade tofu ricotta blended with fresh spinach, peas, nutritional yeast, garlic, and olive oil, creating a creamy and protein-rich filling.
Making a vegan lasagna that matches the flavor and texture of the original is possible with a few simple ingredient swaps. The béchamel sauce, which traditionally relies on butter and milk, is made using plant-based butter, flour, soy milk, nutmeg, and nutritional yeast, resulting in a smooth, creamy consistency. Layers of sautéed courgettes, onions, and oregano add depth of flavor, while vegan pesto provides a fresh, herby contrast.
This plant-based lasagna verde offers an alternative to classic baked pasta dishes, using rich, dairy-free sauces and fresh vegetables to achieve the same comforting layers. With simple substitutions, this recipe demonstrates how traditional Italian dishes can be adapted to suit a plant-based diet without compromising on flavor or texture.
Lasagna verde
Ingredients
Veggies
- 4 courgettes
- 1 onion
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Pinch of oregano
- Salt and pepper
Tofu ricotta
- 240 g firm tofu
- 50 g fresh spinach
- 50 g peas (frozen or fresh)
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp vegan pesto (shop-bought or homemade)
- Salt and pepper
Bechamel
- 1.5 tbsp butter
- 1.5 tbsp flour
- 600 ml soy milk
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- Salt and pepper
To assemble
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 5 tbsp vegan pesp
- 12 lasagna sheets
- 100 g fresh spinach leaves
- Shredded vegan cheese
Instructions
- Cut the courgettes, onion and garlic in thin slices. Place them in a bowl, add the olive oil and herbs and mix well.
- Spread the veggies on a baking tray on a single layer (you might need two trays) and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for approximately 20 minutes.
- To make the ricotta, add all the ingredient in a food processor and blend for few seconds.
- To make the bechamel, in a saucepan on a medium heat, add the butter, and once it has melted add the flour.
- Use a whisk to incorporate it well into the butter, and use a silicon spatula to scrape anything that is stack on the sides of the pan.
- Gradually add the milk, while whisking constantly to get rid of any lumps that might appear.
- The bechamel is ready when is silky smooth. Add the remaining ingredients, mix to combine and remove from the heat.
- In a shallow bowl, add some hot water, and soak the lasagna sheets in batches, for a couple of seconds.
- To assemble, in the bottom of a (26cm x 16cm) baking dish, spread the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of pesto.
- Then add a layer of lasagna sheets, spread 1/3 of the tofu ricotta, add 1/3 of the veggies, followed by a layer of fresh spinach, 1/4 of the bechamel sauce and 1 tablespoon of pesto. Repeat this for 2 more times, so that we have 3 layers in total.
- To finish it, cover it with a layer of lasagna sheets, the remaining bechamel and pesto and the shredded vegan cheese.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C for approximately 30 minutes.
- Let it rest 30 minutes, before you cut a slice.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.