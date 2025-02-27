This Creamy, Cheesy Lasagna Verde Is 100% Vegan

Lasagna verde is a variation of traditional lasagna that replaces the usual red sauce with a lighter, herb-forward green sauce. It’s typically made with layers of pasta, vegetables, ricotta, and béchamel, but this Natlicious Food version remains true to the dish’s origins while using entirely plant-based ingredients. Instead of dairy-based cheese and cream, this recipe includes a homemade tofu ricotta blended with fresh spinach, peas, nutritional yeast, garlic, and olive oil, creating a creamy and protein-rich filling.

Making a vegan lasagna that matches the flavor and texture of the original is possible with a few simple ingredient swaps. The béchamel sauce, which traditionally relies on butter and milk, is made using plant-based butter, flour, soy milk, nutmeg, and nutritional yeast, resulting in a smooth, creamy consistency. Layers of sautéed courgettes, onions, and oregano add depth of flavor, while vegan pesto provides a fresh, herby contrast.

This plant-based lasagna verde offers an alternative to classic baked pasta dishes, using rich, dairy-free sauces and fresh vegetables to achieve the same comforting layers. With simple substitutions, this recipe demonstrates how traditional Italian dishes can be adapted to suit a plant-based diet without compromising on flavor or texture.

Lasagna verde

Who said lasagna needs dairy? This completely vegan version recreates all the best bits of the classic comfort food without any need for animal products. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients Veggies 4 courgettes

1 onion

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of oregano

Salt and pepper Tofu ricotta 240 g firm tofu

50 g fresh spinach

50 g peas (frozen or fresh)

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 clove of garlic

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp vegan pesto (shop-bought or homemade)

Salt and pepper Bechamel 1.5 tbsp butter

1.5 tbsp flour

600 ml soy milk

Pinch of nutmeg

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper To assemble 1 tbsp olive oil

5 tbsp vegan pesp

12 lasagna sheets

100 g fresh spinach leaves

Shredded vegan cheese Instructions Cut the courgettes, onion and garlic in thin slices. Place them in a bowl, add the olive oil and herbs and mix well.

Spread the veggies on a baking tray on a single layer (you might need two trays) and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for approximately 20 minutes.

To make the ricotta, add all the ingredient in a food processor and blend for few seconds.

To make the bechamel, in a saucepan on a medium heat, add the butter, and once it has melted add the flour.

Use a whisk to incorporate it well into the butter, and use a silicon spatula to scrape anything that is stack on the sides of the pan.

Gradually add the milk, while whisking constantly to get rid of any lumps that might appear.

The bechamel is ready when is silky smooth. Add the remaining ingredients, mix to combine and remove from the heat.

In a shallow bowl, add some hot water, and soak the lasagna sheets in batches, for a couple of seconds.

To assemble, in the bottom of a (26cm x 16cm) baking dish, spread the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of pesto.

Then add a layer of lasagna sheets, spread 1/3 of the tofu ricotta, add 1/3 of the veggies, followed by a layer of fresh spinach, 1/4 of the bechamel sauce and 1 tablespoon of pesto. Repeat this for 2 more times, so that we have 3 layers in total.

To finish it, cover it with a layer of lasagna sheets, the remaining bechamel and pesto and the shredded vegan cheese.

Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C for approximately 30 minutes.

Let it rest 30 minutes, before you cut a slice. *You can prep the tofu ricotta and veggies in advance. *Once you assemble the dish, you can store it in the fridge (for up to 3 days) or freeze (for up to 3 months) to bake it later, just increase the baking time by 5-10 minutes more.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

