Try These Creamy Lemon And Herb Beans

For a cozy comfort food dinner tonight, try Sarah Doig’s creamy lemon and herb beans. This recipe comes from her new vegan cookbook Bangin’ Beans and is best served with greens or crusty bread. The dish combines high protein cannellini and butter beans simmered with leeks, garlic, and fresh herbs, creating a rich and flavorful base. Nutritional yeast and soy milk add a creamy texture, while lemon juice brings a fresh, zesty touch to balance the flavors.

To make the dish, soften leeks and garlic in olive oil, then mix in the beans and herbs. The vegetable broth infuses the beans with savory flavor, which thickens as it simmers. Adding nutritional yeast and soy milk creates a creamy sauce that coats the beans perfectly. Top the finished dish with lemon zest, extra dill, and a sprinkle of chili flakes for added brightness and spice.

This dish is not only a speedy one-pot recipe but it’s also easy to customize with fresh greens like spinach or kale. Pair it with toasted sourdough for a satisfying crunch, or enjoy it on its own for a hearty, plant-based meal.

Creamy lemon and herb beans

These creamy lemon and herb beans combine tender leeks, butter beans, and fresh herbs in a savory, citrusy sauce. Nutritional yeast and soy milk add richness, creating a velvety texture. Pair with greens or crusty bread for a cozy plant-based meal. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

2 medium leeks roots removed and finely sliced

4 cloves garlic minced or grated

1 (14-oz [400-g]) can butter beans drained

1 14-oz [400-g] can cannellini beans drained

Salt and pepper to taste

5 tbsp (20 g) chopped fresh parsley divided

¼ cup (15 g) chopped fresh dill plus more to garnish

1¼ cups (300 ml) vegetable broth (stock)

3 tbsp (30 g) nutritional yeast

¾ cup (180 ml) unsweetened soy milk

Juice of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lemon to garnish

1 tsp chili flakes to garnish Instructions Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the leeks and soften them for 5 minutes, then add the garlic. Stir for 1 minute to soften, then add the beans. Season generously with salt and pepper, and mix well. Mix in 3 tablespoons (12 g) of the parsley and all the dill.

Pour in the broth and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until the broth has reduced by half. Turn down the heat slightly and add the nutritional yeast and soy milk. Gently simmer over the heat until the sauce reduces to your desired thickness. Be careful not to boil, as the milk will split.

Stir in the lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons (8 g) of parsley. Mix well and serve.

Top with lemon zest, more dill and chili flakes.

Reprinted with permission from Bangin’ Beans by Sarah Doig. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credits: Sarah Doig

