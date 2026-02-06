Restaurant-Style Spinach And Pistachio Spaghetti

This spinach and pistachio spaghetti makes a fast, protein-rich dinner for busy weeknights. This vibrant spinach and pistachio spaghetti comes from Jeffrey Boadi’s new cookbook, Plant Fuel, and takes about 25 minutes to cook. The dish stays fully plant-based and offers an easy way to get enough fiber and protein in just one simple meal. It works well when you want something filling with minimal prep and a short cooking window.

The sauce is made with silken tofu blended smooth with spinach, pistachios, garlic, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast. The tofu creates a creamy base without dairy and carries the flavors evenly. Spinach adds color, while pistachios bring nuttiness and crunch. Whole wheat spaghetti boosts fiber and helps push the protein count higher. The result tastes savory and rich with a hint of nuttiness.

Serve the pasta hot with chopped pistachios on top. This dish works well on its own or alongside vegetables. It suits lunch or dinner and holds its texture after cooking. You can also store leftovers in the fridge for up to two days and reheat gently with a splash of water.

Make this green pasta

Try this spinach and pistachio spaghetti. It uses a creamy silken tofu sauce blended with spinach and pistachios. The vegan, high-protein pasta cooks in about 25 minutes and suits quick lunches or weeknight dinners. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 230 g wholewheat spaghetti

120 g fresh spinach

80 g pistachios plus extra, chopped, to garnish

1 pack (300g) silken tofu

20 g nutritional yeast

4 garlic cloves peeled

1 lemon juiced

1 tsp sea salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil Instructions Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente.

Before draining, reserve 150ml of pasta water for the sauce.

Combine the spinach, pistachios, silken tofu, nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a jug blender.

Slowly add the olive oil and then 120ml of the reserved pasta water while blending, until the sauce becomes creamy and smooth.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked spaghetti with the spinach-pistachio sauce.

Stir well to coat evenly, adding more pasta water if needed to thin the sauce.

Garnish with extra chopped pistachios.

Extract taken from Plant Fuel by Jeffrey Boadi (Bloomsbury, £22 Hardback) Photography © Clare Winfield

