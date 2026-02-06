X
Restaurant-Style Spinach And Pistachio Spaghetti

Vibrant and green, this wholewheat pasta dish is a high-protein meal that comes together in just 25 minutes

spinach and pistachio spaghetti with silken tofu and nutritional yeast Make dinner for two a little fancier with this restaurant-style pasta dish - Media Credit: Clare Winfield
This spinach and pistachio spaghetti makes a fast, protein-rich dinner for busy weeknights. This vibrant spinach and pistachio spaghetti comes from Jeffrey Boadi’s new cookbook, Plant Fuel, and takes about 25 minutes to cook. The dish stays fully plant-based and offers an easy way to get enough fiber and protein in just one simple meal. It works well when you want something filling with minimal prep and a short cooking window.

The sauce is made with silken tofu blended smooth with spinach, pistachios, garlic, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast. The tofu creates a creamy base without dairy and carries the flavors evenly. Spinach adds color, while pistachios bring nuttiness and crunch. Whole wheat spaghetti boosts fiber and helps push the protein count higher. The result tastes savory and rich with a hint of nuttiness.

Serve the pasta hot with chopped pistachios on top. This dish works well on its own or alongside vegetables. It suits lunch or dinner and holds its texture after cooking. You can also store leftovers in the fridge for up to two days and reheat gently with a splash of water.

Make this green pasta

Try this spinach and pistachio spaghetti. It uses a creamy silken tofu sauce blended with spinach and pistachios. The vegan, high-protein pasta cooks in about 25 minutes and suits quick lunches or weeknight dinners.
spinach and pistachio spaghetti with silken tofu and nutritional yeast
No ratings yet
Duration25 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 230 g wholewheat spaghetti
  • 120 g fresh spinach
  • 80 g pistachios plus extra, chopped, to garnish
  • 1 pack (300g) silken tofu
  • 20 g nutritional yeast
  • 4 garlic cloves peeled
  • 1 lemon juiced
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions

  • Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente.
  • Before draining, reserve 150ml of pasta water for the sauce.
  • Combine the spinach, pistachios, silken tofu, nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a jug blender.
  • Slowly add the olive oil and then 120ml of the reserved pasta water while blending, until the sauce becomes creamy and smooth.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked spaghetti with the spinach-pistachio sauce.
  • Stir well to coat evenly, adding more pasta water if needed to thin the sauce.
  • Garnish with extra chopped pistachios.

Extract taken from Plant Fuel by Jeffrey Boadi (Bloomsbury, £22 Hardback) Photography © Clare Winfield

Jeffrey Boadi

Jeffrey Boadi is a passionate wellness advocate and plant-based nutrition expert dedicated to transforming lives through the power of whole foods and healthy, mindful living. With a deep commitment to educating others, Jeffrey uses his platform to break down the complexities of health and wellness, making living well accessible and sustainable for all. Through his engaging content, public speaking, and thought leadership, he inspires individuals to embrace plant-based lifestyles and other health-promoting activities that nurture both body and mind, while promoting long-term health, vitality, and well-being.

