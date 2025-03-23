These plant-based recipes, which all contain five vegetables or more, offer an easy way to boost your daily intake of plants. Whether you’re aiming to meet your five a day or trying to eat more variety, these dishes help you do both without overthinking it. Think hearty stews, colorful curries, and veggie-packed bowls – simple meals that make getting more plants on your plate effortless.

If you want to boost your plant points, these recipes are a great place to start. What are plant points? This growing trend encourages not just eating more plants, but eating a wider range of them. The goal is to support gut health by increasing plant diversity. Each different type of fruit, vegetable, whole grain, nut, seed, and legume you eat in a week counts as one “point.” The more points you rack up, the better for your microbiome.

If you want to eat more veggies, you don’t need a complicated plan – just a few good dishes that naturally bring lots of veg together. Whether you’re cooking for one or feeding a crowd, meals like these make it easy to eat well, feel good, and support long-term health. Ready to dive in? Here are 10 recipes containing five vegetables or more.

Vegan Spanish paella

Nuts & Twigs Enjoy this high protein medley of plant-based ingredients in this vegan paella

Starting this list is a vegan Spanish paella from Nuts & Twigs that’s colorful and features a variety of vegetables. This dish is flavored with vegetable broth and includes a tasty paella rice and vegan sausage meat. Try this recipe if you want more plant protein, fiber, and various nutrients from all the different ingredients.

Meat-free cottage pie with leek and cauliflower topping

British Leeks This vegan cottage pie is perfect for cold nights

Next, try this gluten-free, meat-free cottage pie with leek and cauliflower topping for an easy and comforting meal with carrot, onion, mushrooms, cauliflower, and leeks as the main ingredients. The dish from British Leeks is flavorful, cheesy, and great with steamed greens.

Coconut and peanut butter curry

Amber Asakura This vegan curry is sure to impress

Clean Food Dirty Girl‘s coconut and peanut butter curry is vibrant and veggie-packed. It’s a creamy, crunchy, nutty curry that uses typical spices and many vegetables. Zucchini, sweet potato, carrot, onion, chickpeas, kale, and more make up this dinner dish.

Ikarian ‘longevity stew’

David and Stephen Flynn This stew makes for a great immune booster

Try this high-protein Ikarian “longevity stew” by The Happy Pear for a surefire way to cover all your bases. This stew is perfect when you need fiber, vitamins, and nutrients to boost immunity or keep yourself well-fed. The simple tomato sauce works well with this dish’s vegetables and legumes, including black beans, lentils, and chickpeas. Then, the onions, carrots, leeks, broccoli, and kale add further nutrients.

Sweet potato and kale chili

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk This vegan chili is a wholesome dinner great for sharing

This sweet potato and kale chili by Eat Move Rest is hearty, high in protein, and full of vitamins A and C. This dish contains celery, tomato, lentils, kidney and navy beans, and corn, and it’s great with avocado and chili. Try this slightly spicy and wholesome chili for a comforting meal to share.

Green cannellini bean stew

Romy London Cannellini beans are a great plant-based ingredient for stews and soups

This green cannellini bean stew by Romy London is easy and quick to make. The recipe uses green beans, peas, kale, and jarred artichokes as its base with cannellini beans. It’s cooked in one pot with mustard, vegan cream, tarragon, and garlic. It’s great with toasted bread and ideal for dinner.

Gluten-free longevity zoodles

Christine Wong Longevity noodles are often eaten on birthdays and the Lunar New Year

Christine Wong’s longevity zoodles are vegan and gluten-free zucchini and carrot noodles paired with oyster mushrooms, long beans, and spring onion. Watermelon radish, garlic, ginger, and shallots add flavor to the dish, which is served with a vegan oyster sauce. This recipe is great for a simple yet nutritious stir fry.

Nonna’s Minestra

David Loftus Enjoy the benefits of all the nutritious vegetables in this soup

Nonna’s minestra, an Italian vegetable soup by Giuseppe Federici, is another gluten-free choice full of vitamins C and K. The soup contains broccoli, cabbage, leeks, potato, tomato, and peas. These vegetables are perfect for a comforting soup in a simple veg stock broth with plant-based butter and olive oil.

Super easy root vegetable tagine

Flavourphotos Give this seasonal tagine a go for dinner this week

This super easy root vegetable tagine uses plenty of vegetables, apricots, and cinnamon for a hint of sweetness. This V for Life recipe is completely vegan and uses carrots, parsnips, butternut squash, tomatoes, and chickpeas for the base. Add flaked almonds and coriander for garnish, and enjoy as is or with a side.

Cilantro veggie bowl

Chloé Crane-Leroux This date night dish is also a great way to use up veggies lingering in the fridge

The last recipe on this list is a tasty cilantro veggie bowl by Trudy Crane and Chloé Crane-Leroux. This effortless bowl recipe is simple and quick to make. It uses a variety of veg and cilantro-infused rice that is coated in a balsamic tahini dressing. Asparagus, green cabbage, butternut, artichoke hearts, olives, and vegan feta make this dish flavorful.

