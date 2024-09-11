How To Make This Cilantro Veggie Bowl

For an effortless date night meal, try this cilantro veggie bowl. The recipe comes from Trudy Crane and Chloé Crane-Leroux’s new cookbook The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking. This vegan dish is a simple, flavorful meal that’s quick to make. It combines fresh vegetables, cilantro-infused rice, and a rich balsamic tahini dressing. It’s also perfect for those looking to use up extra veggies in the fridge.

There are a number of different flavors in this bowl. The cilantro rice provides a fragrant base, and the fresh, chopped cilantro adds a burst of flavor to the cooked basmati rice, bringing out earthy and refreshing notes. The roasted butternut squash and asparagus offer a hearty texture, while the roasted seeds add a delightful crunch. With minimal prep time and a hands-off cooking process, the veggies come together easily on a single baking sheet.

To elevate the dish, the balsamic tahini dressing ties all the flavors together. Made from tahini, balsamic glaze, olive oil, and Dijon mustard, it adds a tangy, nutty element to the bowl. Toppings like vegan feta, marinated artichoke hearts, and assorted olives provide rich, savory bites that enhance the dish. This bowl is not only nutritious but also ideal for a quick and easy plant-based dinner or lunch.

Cilantro veggie bowl

Perfect for date night, this cilantro veggie bowl makes for an easy dinner. Using the vegetables already in your fridge, paired with a balsamic tahini dressing, and served on white basmati rice, this dish is versatile and lends to creativity. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 cup (250 ml) white basmati rice

⅓ cup (80 ml) firmly packed chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 medium butternut squash peeled, cubed, and seeds reserved

4½ tbsp (67.5 ml) extra-virgin olive oil divided

10 asparagus spears woody ends removed

½ cup (125 ml) roughly chopped white onion

1 cup (250 ml) green cabbage chopped lengthwise

1½ cups (375 ml) cherry tomatoes halved

4 to 6 medium marinated artichoke hearts halved or quartered, for topping

⅓ cup (80 ml) crumbled vegan feta for topping

½ cup (125 ml) assorted olives, such as kalamata and green for topping For the balsamic tahini dressing ⅓ cup (80 ml) tahini

3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) balsamic glaze or reduction

1 tbsp (15 ml) nutritional yeast

1 tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

Rinse the rice thoroughly until the water runs clear. Place in a medium pot with a lid with 2 cups (500 ml) water, cover, and bring to a boil over high heat. When boiling, turn the heat down to low and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, until the rice is cooked, according to the package directions.

Turn the heat off, add the cilantro, season with salt and pepper to taste, and stir well. Let sit, covered, for 5 minutes.

On a large baking sheet, sprinkle the butternut squash with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and bake for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, coat the asparagus with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and set aside.

Mix the reserved seeds with ½ tablespoon (7.5 ml) olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and set aside.

Remove the squash from the oven and add the asparagus and seeds to the same pan, separated, and bake for an additional 15 minutes; the squash and asparagus should be cooked and the seeds lightly browned and crispy. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil in a small pan over medium heat. When it starts to shimmer, add the onion and cook, stirring, until it starts to turn golden, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the cabbage and tomatoes to the pan and cook, stirring, until the cabbage has softened and the tomatoes are cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Make the dressing: In a small bowl whisk together the tahini, olive oil, balsamic glaze, nutritional yeast, and mustard. Stir in 2 to 4 tablespoons (30 to 60 ml) water as needed to achieve a smooth consistency.

Layer each serving bowl with the rice, roasted squash and asparagus, and the sautéed cabbage, onion, and tomatoes. Top with the marinated artichoke hearts, vegan feta, olives, and roasted squash seeds.

Finalize the dish with a drizzle of the dressing.

Excerpted from The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Copyright © 2024 by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Reprinted by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC.

