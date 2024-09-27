Super Easy Root Vegetable Tagine

X
a picture of a seasonal root vegetable tagine topped with almonds and coriander Give this seasonal tagine a go for dinner this week - Media Credit: Flavourphotos
Fall is in full swing, meaning many people are looking for warm meals that don’t require a lot of effort or preparation. If that’s you, then this entirely plant-based root vegetable tagine should be next up for dinner. This easy weeknight meal is a vegan dish that, with very small adjustments, can also be gluten-free.

You’ll find that this tagine pairs well with your favorite sides, be it buttery mash or herby couscous. How you choose to serve this dinner dish is up to you — be it with or without extras. To get an idea of the flavors, the tagine contains garlic, cumin, cinnamon, and vegetable stock to enhance the veggies in the dish. The star ingredients are the carrots, parsnips, butternut, and chickpeas, which offer a balance of nutrients and plant protein.

This recipe comes from V for Life, a UK charity working on behalf of older vegans and vegetarians. You can find this dish in the charity’s all-vegan recipe calendar.

Root vegetable tagine

If you're looking for a simple tagine recipe for cold nights, try this root vegetable tagine. It is high in protein thanks to the chickpeas and it can easily be made gluten free if you wanted it to be. Enjoy the seasonal root vegetables paired with dried apricots and feel free to serve with creamy mash or a side of your choice.
a picture of a seasonal root vegetable tagine topped with almonds and coriander
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion quartered
  • 2 garlic cloves crushed
  • 2 large carrots peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 2 large parsnips peeled and cut into large chunks
  • ½ medium butternut squash seeds removed, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 500 ml vegetable stock *or gluten-free vegetable stock
  • 1 tbsp tomato purée
  • 1 medium cinnamon stick or 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp freshly grated ginger or ½ tsp ground ginger
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 5 dried apricots quartered
  • 400 g tin chickpeas
  • 2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander for garnish optional
  • 2 tbsp flaked almonds for garnish optional

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
  • Place all items except chickpeas in a deep casserole dish (or tagine).
  • Place in the preheated oven. Cover and allow to cook for 45 minutes.
  • Add drained chickpeas and allow to cook for a further 20–30 minutes.
  • This can also be made in a slow cooker for 4 hours on a low heat.
  • Garnish with flaked almonds and fresh coriander.

You can find more information about the charity at Vforlife.org.uk.

