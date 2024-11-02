Try This Protein-Packed Ikarian ‘Longevity Stew’

The Happy Pear – also known as David and Stephen Flynn – created this Ikarian longevity stew for their cookbook The Happy Pear 20. It’s inspired by the traditional diet of long-living families in Ikaria, Greece. This hearty stew is packed with nutrient-rich vegetables like onions, garlic, carrots, leeks, broccoli, and kale.
The stew incorporates a variety of legumes – black beans, chickpeas, and lentils – that provide plant-based protein and fiber, keeping you full and energized. Wholemeal pasta adds complex carbohydrates, while tomato passata and purée enhance the dish with the antioxidant lycopene.
This recipe is easy to prepare and ideal for batch cooking, with options to add chili flakes for extra spice. Serve this nourishing stew with warm bread for a comforting, satisfying meal.
Ikarian longevity stew
Ingredients
- 2 onions
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 2 carrots
- 2 leeks
- 200 g broccoli
- 100 g kale
- 1 x 400g tin black beans
- 1 x 400g tin cooked chickpeas
- 1 x 400g tin cooked lentils
- 2½ litres vegetable stock
- 150 g dry wholemeal pasta such as fusilli
- 1 x 680g jar of tomato passata or 2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes
- 100 g tomato purée
- 2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp black pepper
- chili flakes to taste optional
Instructions
Prepare your vegetables
- Peel and finely dice the onions and garlic. Slice the carrots and cut the leeks into thin rounds. Cut the broccoli into small florets and finely chop the stalk, making sure to use it as well. Separate the kale leaves from the stalks, and finely chop both leaves and stalks. Drain and rinse the black beans, chickpeas and lentils.
Fry the onions
- In a large pot over a high heat, add the diced onions. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring regularly. If they begin to stick, add 2 tablespoons of water or vegetable stock to deglaze the pot.
Cook and sweat the veg
- Add the leeks, carrots, broccoli, kale stalks and a generous pinch of salt to the pot. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Add 50ml of vegetable stock, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low-medium and let the vegetables sweat for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the remaining ingredients
- To the pot, add the black beans, chickpeas, lentils, pasta, tomato passata, tomato purée, tamari, the rest of the vegetable stock and the kale leaves. Stir to combine. With the lid on, bring the stew to a boil. Then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.
Taste and season
- After simmering, taste the stew and adjust the seasoning with salt and black pepper. If you prefer a spicier stew, add some chilli flakes to your liking.
Serve
- Serve the stew warm with fresh bread on the side for a hearty and nourishing meal.
The Happy Pear 20: Learnings and recipes from the first 20 years, is on sale from 31st October, priced £23.99. Published by Gill Books.
