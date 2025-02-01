This quick vegan ramen recipe from Roni Zaide’s new vegan cookbook Food Therapy is a tasty, gluten-free optional dish perfect for cold nights. The broth comes together with soy sauce, miso, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, creating a deep, umami-rich base. Coconut milk adds creaminess, while ginger and garlic bring warmth and extra flavor.

This ramen is packed with nourishing ingredients. Mushrooms provide a meaty texture, tofu adds plant-based protein, and carrots bring natural sweetness. You can customize it with corn, edamame, or extra mushrooms for even more variety. If you like a smoky flavor, swap regular tofu for smoked tofu.

Making this ramen is simple. Once the broth is ready, you just cook the noodles separately and serve everything together in a bowl. Top it with fresh green onions, a drizzle of sesame oil, and chili flakes for heat. This comforting dish is easy to prepare and perfect for a cozy meal at home.

Read more: Spiced Roasted Squash With Pomegranate Molasses & Pistachios

Quick vegan ramen

No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 4 cups boiled water

⅓ cup tamari soy sauce*

3 tbsp shiro miso paste* or 2 tbsp red miso paste

3 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms

1 cup cubed tofu

1 carrot thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves minced

1 tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 cup coconut milk

2 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes optional

300 grams ramen noodles*

2 green onions sliced

1 tbsp sesame oil

Chill flakes to taste Optional upgrades ½ cup corn kernels

½ cup shelled edamame beans

Use smoked tofu instead of regular tofu

2 cups broccoli florets

An additional cup of mushrooms sautéed, for topping Instructions In a large pot, combine the boiled water, soy sauce, miso, rice vinegar, and sesame oil.

Whisk everything together until the miso is fully dissolved.

Add the mushrooms, tofu, carrot, garlic, and ginger.

Cook on high heat for 15 minutes.

Using a fork, check that the carrot is cooked. If the fork slides easily through the carrot, it is done. Otherwise, continue cooking for a few more minutes.

Add the coconut milk, nutritional yeast, corn, and edamame.

Cook for 2 more minutes on high heat.

Mix well and remove the pot from the heat.

Add the broccoli to a medium pot of boiling water and cook for 3 minutes on medium-high heat.

Strain the broccoli and set it aside.

Add the noodles to a medium pot of boiling water.

Check the noodles’ packaging for their cooking time and prepare them accordingly.

Once cooked, strain the noodles.

To serve, place the noodles in a bowl and top them with the soup, broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, green onions, a drizzle of sesame oil, and the chili flakes. *For a gluten-free option, use gluten-free soy sauce, miso paste, and noodles.

This recipe was republished with permission from Roni’s Kitchen. You can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here. Her new vegan cookbook Food Therapy is out now. Photo credit: Hannah Burne.

Read more: Vegan Ginger Noodle & Vegetable Red Curry Soup