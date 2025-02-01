X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Quick Vegan Ramen

For a comforting and nourishing dish on a winter evening give this quick vegan ramen a go

By

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of quick vegan ramen with mushrooms, tofu, edamame, broccoli, and corn Try this vegan ramen dish full of plant protein for a warming dinner - Media Credit: Hannah Burne
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This quick vegan ramen recipe from Roni Zaide’s new vegan cookbook Food Therapy is a tasty, gluten-free optional dish perfect for cold nights. The broth comes together with soy sauce, miso, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, creating a deep, umami-rich base. Coconut milk adds creaminess, while ginger and garlic bring warmth and extra flavor.

This ramen is packed with nourishing ingredients. Mushrooms provide a meaty texture, tofu adds plant-based protein, and carrots bring natural sweetness. You can customize it with corn, edamame, or extra mushrooms for even more variety. If you like a smoky flavor, swap regular tofu for smoked tofu.

Making this ramen is simple. Once the broth is ready, you just cook the noodles separately and serve everything together in a bowl. Top it with fresh green onions, a drizzle of sesame oil, and chili flakes for heat. This comforting dish is easy to prepare and perfect for a cozy meal at home.

Read more: Spiced Roasted Squash With Pomegranate Molasses & Pistachios

Quick vegan ramen

a bowl of quick vegan ramen with mushrooms, tofu, edamame, broccoli, and corn
No ratings yet
Duration50 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 4 cups boiled water
  • cup tamari soy sauce*
  • 3 tbsp shiro miso paste* or 2 tbsp red miso paste
  • 3 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 2 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms
  • 1 cup cubed tofu
  • 1 carrot thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 tbsp minced fresh ginger
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes optional
  • 300 grams ramen noodles*
  • 2 green onions sliced
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • Chill flakes to taste
Optional upgrades
  • ½ cup corn kernels
  • ½ cup shelled edamame beans
  • Use smoked tofu instead of regular tofu
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • An additional cup of mushrooms sautéed, for topping

Instructions

  • In a large pot, combine the boiled water, soy sauce, miso, rice vinegar, and sesame oil.
  • Whisk everything together until the miso is fully dissolved.
  • Add the mushrooms, tofu, carrot, garlic, and ginger.
  • Cook on high heat for 15 minutes.
  • Using a fork, check that the carrot is cooked. If the fork slides easily through the carrot, it is done. Otherwise, continue cooking for a few more minutes.
  • Add the coconut milk, nutritional yeast, corn, and edamame.
  • Cook for 2 more minutes on high heat.
  • Mix well and remove the pot from the heat.
  • Add the broccoli to a medium pot of boiling water and cook for 3 minutes on medium-high heat.
  • Strain the broccoli and set it aside.
  • Add the noodles to a medium pot of boiling water.
  • Check the noodles’ packaging for their cooking time and prepare them accordingly.
  • Once cooked, strain the noodles.
  • To serve, place the noodles in a bowl and top them with the soup, broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, green onions, a drizzle of sesame oil, and the chili flakes.
*For a gluten-free option, use gluten-free soy sauce, miso paste, and noodles.

This recipe was republished with permission from Roni’s KitchenYou can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here. Her new vegan cookbook Food Therapy is out now. Photo credit: Hannah Burne.

Read more: Vegan Ginger Noodle & Vegetable Red Curry Soup

Tagged

broccoli

carrot

corn

gluten free

high protein

mushroom

ramen

recipes

tofu

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Roni Zaide

Roni Zaide, cookbook author and cooking class instructor at Roni's Kitchen. On her 11th birthday, Roni decided to become a vegetarian. Years later she made the transition to a full vegan, plant-based lifestyle. Roni loves to share her passion for delicious, healthy eats through a variety of plant-based cooking classes. Roni shares step by step, easy-to-follow, mouth-watering recipes from around the world. Roni is the author of a vegan cookbook - "Roni's Kitchen - Recipes from my food journeys around the world", and is currently working on her second cookbook - "Food Therapy" - is out now.

More by Roni Zaide

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active