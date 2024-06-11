10 Vegan Noodle Recipes

Noodles are used cuisines from around the world, and feature in a wide variety of different dishes. They make a versatile and filling base for a meal, and vegan noodle recipes are often really quick and easy to make too. There are loads of different types of noodles, from thick udon to chewy ramen noodles, that can suit all types of tastes.

Noodles are a staple food made from dough that’s stretched, extruded, or rolled flat and cut into various shapes. While many cultures have their own versions of noodles, historical evidence often points to Asia as the origin of the earliest types of noodles. China, in particular, has a rich history of noodle-making dating back over 4,000 years. Today, noodles are integral to the culinary traditions of many countries, adapting over time to incorporate local flavors and ingredients.

You may think noodles and picture a greasy takeaway or a sad dinner of pot noodles. But you can load a noodle dish up with any amount of veggies and protein that you like. Whether it’s a stir-fry or a soup, a noodle dish can be as healthy – or as unhealthy – as you want it to be.

Read more: 10 Vegan Potato Recipes

Vegan noodle recipes

Whether you fancy something quick and tasty after a long day at work, or want to experiment with some new flavors, the below vegan noodle recipes offer something for everyone. From 15 minute noodles to a kimchi miso ramen, here are 10 plant-based noodle dishes to try.

Read more: 11 Black Bean Recipes – And Their Incredible Health Benefits

Harissa and lemongrass noodles

Natlicious Food This noodle dish makes for a great weeknight dinner

This recipe from Natlicious Food fuses flavors from North Africa and Thailand in a creamy coconut sauce. It’s packed with veg, and you can add in any others you like to help you avoid food waste.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut crusted tofu noodles

Avant Garde Vegan A crunchy peanut coating makes the tofu extra special

Crunchy peanut coated tofu turns this otherwise simple stir fry from Avant Garde Vegan into something special. It’s full of vegetables including mangetout and pak choi and tossed with a soy and sriracha sauce. It only takes 20 minutes to throw together too, making it perfect for a weeknight meal.

Find the recipe here.

15 minute easy noodles

So Vegan Pressed for time? Try this super quick dish

Don’t have 20 minutes? How about 15? That’s all you need to make this tasty and nutritious noodle dish by So Vegan. It calls for mushrooms, tenderstem broccoli, and red pepper, but you could easily adapt it based on whatever vegetables you have to hand.

Find the recipe here.

‘Superfood’ stir fry

BOSH! Give this simple superfood stir fry a go for dinner tonight

This stir fry by BOSH! contains many popular flavors including ginger, chili, garlic, and lemongrass. It packs in 11 different plants including iron-rich kale and tenderstem broccoli, and can be topped with coriander, pickled ginger, and peanuts to add extra taste and texture.

Find the recipe here.

Oat milk ramen

Edible Ethics This vegan ramen dish features oat milk and nutritional yeast in its broth

Oat milk in ramen? Trust us, it works. A broth that includes not only oat milk but mushrooms and seaweed is but one part of this sophisticated dish by Edible Ethics. First you make a tare – a sweet and savory Japanese sauce base – to spoon into the bottom of the ramen bowls. Gentle stirring helps combine it with the oat milk broth for rich and complex flavor.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot vegan Pad Thai

Rebel Recipes This one-pot Pad Thai is an easy vegan dinner idea

Pad Thai is a go to order in a Thai restaurant for many people, but most probably haven’t tried making it at home. It couldn’t be easier with this super quick recipe from Viva!’s cookbook Everyone Can Cook Vegan. With just eight ingredients all cooked in one pot, you’ll have a healthy, tasty Pad Thai on the table in minutes.

Find the recipe here.

Burmese ‘Khow Suey’ noodle soup

Yummy With Amee Crush some tortilla chips on top for a satisfying crunch

Yummee With Amee has veganized this popular Burmese dish of noodles in an aromatic coconut soup. What makes the meal particularly special is the extra flavor and texture provided by interesting toppings. This recipe suggests roasted peanuts, green chilli, and even crushed tortilla chips. The combination of crunchy, salty, and spicy with creamy coconut soup is perfection.

Find the recipe here.

Kimchi miso ramen

Plant-Based Matters This recipe combines Japanese and Korean influences

Fermented foods are all the rage for how they support your gut microbiome. This ramen recipe by Plant Based Matters includes a generous serving of kimchi, a Korean fermented cabbage dish. With a dash of gochugaru and gochujang, two kinds of Korean chilli paste, its packs some heat too.

Find the recipe here.

Gyoza chilli noodle soup

Lucy & Lentils Fry or steam gyoza to pair with this soup dish

Lucy & Lentils has topped this noodle soup with vegan gyoza to make a hearty, comforting dish. The gyoza can be fried separately on steamed in the broth to save time, making it a super easy dish to make on a weeknight.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy coconut noodles

Viva Vegan Recipe Club Spice can be adjusted to suit your own tastes

Make your own spice paste to the level of heat that you enjoy with this recipe from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club. Combined with coconut milk, this is a spicy, creamy noodle dish that’s meant to be a little soupy. Top with coriander and a squeeze of lime juice for a delicious, warming meal.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 Vegan Picnic Recipes