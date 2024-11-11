Nostalgia is a large part of what makes certain ingredients, dishes, and flavors so comforting to eat, and each one of the vegan recipes below has a unique, delicious, nostalgic appeal.

Research shows that nostalgic or comforting foods really can impact our mood and wellbeing. One study from earlier this year found that understanding the positive impact of nostalgic foods allowed participants to “bolster” positive moods and increase their quality of life.

Furthermore, research confirms that nostalgic and comfort foods can help to soothe feelings of sadness and anxiety, and a 2015 study on the subject found that eating comfort food provides a unique social and cultural function in addition to simple sustenance.

A 1966 article in Florida’s Palm Beach Post includes one of the first uses of the phrase “comfort food,” which it describes as food “associated with the security of childhood.”

For many people, these nostalgic meals may feature animal-derived ingredients (think chicken noodle soup) that are not suitable for a plant-based diet. That’s where veganizing classic recipes comes in, making any and all traditional dishes vegan-friendly.

11 nostalgic dinner recipes made vegan

With the above in mind, being able to adapt beloved childhood meals to be meat-free can be important for people following plant-based diets, whatever their favorite dishes might be. Here are 11 classic nostalgic dinner recipes made vegan.

Easy mac and cheese

Crow Moon Kitchen Try this creamy mac and cheese made with white miso, nooch, and hidden veggies

This vegan mac and cheese recipe from Crow Moon Kitchen features simple plant-based ingredients. It’s also nutritious and easy to make. White miso and nutritional yeast give it the classic umami notes of dairy cheese, while the cashew nut base adds a creamy flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil shepherd’s pie

Happy Skin Kitchen This lentil shepherd’s pie is ideal for the winter months

Happy Skin Kitchen created this lentil shepherd’s pie recipe. It takes 40 minutes to prepare and can feed up to six people. Perhaps most importantly, it includes all the flavors, herbs, spices, and vegetables you would find in a classic shepherd’s pie, but replaces minced meat with wholesome, protein-rich lentils.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chicken noodle soup

Rebecca Hincke This vegan chicken noodle soup features protein, veggies, and a hearty broth, just like the traditional versions

Rebecca Hincke, a recipe developer and author of The Vegan Pasta Cookbook, created this plant-based version of a classic chicken noodle soup. It includes chewy chunks of baked tofu along with carrots, corn, and onion, in a well-seasoned and aromatic broth. Much like traditional chicken, tofu perfectly absorbs seasonings to become a vehicle for their flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and mushroom Wellington

Romy London Swap mushrooms and lentils for beef in this vegan spin on a nostalgic classic

It is now the perfect time of year for a Wellington, and this vegan recipe from Romy London substitutes meaty mushrooms and lentils for instead of beef. This combo has the savory, umami flavor of traditional recipies but with added nutrients. (And at a fraction of the price.)

“A Wellington was one of the first vegan roasts I ever made, and to this day it’s one of my favorite ways to serve up a delicious roast meal,” writes Romy London. “This Wellington is easy to make with a few simple techniques, and it’s definitely a stunner on any festive table spread.”

Find the recipe here.

Vegan roast beef

This roast beef recipe combines seitan with chickpeas for a tender texture

Plantyou designed this recipe for an extremely meaty high-protein roast. It features seitan, also known as “wheat meat,” along with blended chickpeas to help achieve a tender and authentic mouth feel. For best results, steam the mixture before storing it overnight, then charr in a pan before serving. Chickpeas can be substituted for your bean of choice.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil stroganoff

Romy London All these recipes feature nutritious plant-based ingredients in place of animal products

Traditional stroganoff typically features beef and cream, but this veganized recipe – another from Romy London – once again places high-protein lentils front and center. Because lentils are so efficient at soaking up seasonings, they are the perfect protein for this dish.

Russian in origin, stroganoff remains popular around the world, and regional variations mean it is widely served with rice, pasta, potatoes, or bread. Fresh salad, braised vegetables, pickles, and other fresh sides that help cut the rich flavor of the sauce are popular companion dishes.

Find the recipe here.

The ultimate vegan lasagna

BOSH! This ultimate vegan lasagna incorporates chestnut mushrooms, miso, and red wine

BOSH! created this recipe for the “ultimate” vegan lasagna which features minced chestnut mushrooms in the tomato sauce. (Like Romy London’s Wellington, the mushrooms give this dish a convincingly meaty texture.) As with any lasagna, it takes some time to prepare, but the aromatic, cheesy, nutritious, and nostalgic dish is well worth the effort. Buon appetite!

Find the recipe here.

Vegan smoked haddock kedgeree

Edible Ethics In contrast to traditional kedgeree, this vegan recipe uses crumbled tofu and carefully-seasoned swede

Kedgeree is a British recipe with Indian roots that traditionally features rice, eggs, and some sort of flaked fish. This vegan version from Edible Ethics incorporates sliced swede seasoned with liquid smoke and seaweed to resemble haddock, as well as crumbled tofu seasoned with black salt, also known as kala namak. The result is a flavorsome and nutritious dish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan dippy egg yolk

Tanya Pilgram Liven up your breakfast routine with this vegan dippy egg

Best-selling author Sam Turnbull created this plant-based egg yolk recipe. It takes just five minutes to prep and, once made, the vegan dippy yolks can last up to six months in the freezer. It’s a simple dish and combines several common ingredients you may have in stock already, such as nutritional yeast, cornstarch, turmeric, and black salt.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan fried eggs

Viva! These vegan fried eggs even look like the real thing

Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club created this recipe for whole fried eggs. It includes both the white and the yolk and also features staple ingredients such as plant milk, cornflour, and nutritional yeast, along with either carrots or pumpkin. It takes 10 minutes to prep, 15 minutes to cook, and includes three servings. (Though any leftover yolk is perfect for dipping toast soldiers.)

Find the recipe here.

Vegan egg salad sandwich

Clean Food Dirty Girl This recipe for egg mayo includes a savoury homemade mayo, too

The third and final plant-based egg recipe in this list is an egg salad sandwich created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. It features extra-firm tofu as well as a flavorful and nutritious homemade mayo. Like the previous two recipes, this one also includes black salt for a surprisingly egg-like, pleasantly sulfurous flavor. Top the egg mayo filling with diced celery, onion, and black pepper, as preferred, and serve the sandwiches with pickles and salad.

Find the recipe here.

