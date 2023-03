We just love how realistic these vegan fried eggs are – and how easy to make too! Delight friends and family and have fun in the process, all while not upping anybody’s cholesterol.

This vegan egg recipe will make around 10 portions and any leftover “yolk” can be enjoyed with toast soldiers.

Don’t limit yourself to only serving your eggs as part of a vegan fry-up either. These brilliant dupes will work beautifully as a pizza topper, with a warm salad, or simply served on toast as a quick and easy brunch treat.

No ratings yet Duration 25 mins Cook Time 15 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 3 servings Ingredients Yolks 200 g/7 oz carrots squash or pumpkin, peeled and sliced or cut into 2cm cubes

1 tbsp olive oil plus extra for frying

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp unsweetened plant milk

½ tsp black salt Kala Namak

⅛ tsp regular salt

⅛ tsp turmeric Whites 140 ml/⅔ cup unsweetened plant milk

90 g/⅔ cup rice flour

½ tsp salt

1½ tbsp water Instructions Yolks Boil or steam the butternut squash, carrots or pumpkin until soft. Drain any excess water.

Place the steamed vegetables along with all of the other ‘yolk’ ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until very smooth. The consistency needs to be thick and gloopy. Set aside until needed. Whites Using a medium-sized bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until very smooth. Set aside until needed. Cooking Using a large non-stick frying pan (with a lid), heat a little oil on medium then add 2 tablespoons of the egg white mixture. Fry for around 30 seconds.

Place 1 level tablespoon of the yolk mixture neatly into the centre of the white. Place the lid on and then cook for 2-3 minutes but don’t flip half way through. Remove with a spatula and cook the rest of the ‘eggs’ using the same method (you might need to add a little more oil to the pan).

After you’ve mastered the first one, you can try cooking multiple ‘eggs’ at the same time.

This vegan fried eggs recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Find the original recipe here.